Christine Flynn’s Favourite Recipes From Her New Cookbook

Nova Scotia chef and bestselling cookbook author Christine Flynn’s highly anticipated third title, Easy Does It, is now available for preorder. 98 simple recipes deliver excellent results with less effort, time and food waste. Our standout recipes — which happen to be some of Christine’s favourites — are the Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses and Pistachios, Green Pasta with Lemon and Pecorino and Herby Feta Orzo.

Scroll down for a look at recipes from Easy Does It!