Christine Flynn’s Favourite Recipes From Her New Cookbook

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on February 3, 2026

Nova Scotia chef and bestselling cookbook author Christine Flynn’s highly anticipated third title, Easy Does It, is now available for preorder. 98 simple recipes deliver excellent results with less effort, time and food waste. Our standout recipes — which happen to be some of Christine’s favourites — are the Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses and Pistachios, Green Pasta with Lemon and Pecorino and Herby Feta Orzo.

Scroll down for a look at recipes from Easy Does It!

Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses and Pistachios

“Pair this recipe with a simple salad, a plate of chickpeas or butter beans drizzled in olive oil and lemon for a low-key family dinner — perhaps with a slightly chilled bottle of gamay for the adults.” — Christine Flynn

Recipe: Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses and Pistachios

Green Pasta with Lemon and Pecorino

“What better way to get the whole family on board with frozen broccoli and a few fistfuls of spinach than to combine them with fresh basil. Add a bit of broth and cream, and then purée them into a silky sauce with lemon and pecorino.” — Christine Flynn

Recipe: Green Pasta with Lemon and Pecorino

Herby Feta Orzo

“This recipe will take you about as long to make as the pasta takes to cook, and it can be eaten warm, at ambient temperature or cold.” — Christine Flynn

Recipe: Herby Feta Orzo

Photographer:

Suech and Beck

Source:

Excerpted from Easy Does It by Christine Flynn. Copyright ©2026 Christine Flynn. Photography by Suech and Beck. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

