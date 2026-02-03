Cookbooks We Love
Christine Flynn’s Favourite Recipes From Her New Cookbook
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on February 3, 2026
Nova Scotia chef and bestselling cookbook author Christine Flynn’s highly anticipated third title, Easy Does It, is now available for preorder. 98 simple recipes deliver excellent results with less effort, time and food waste. Our standout recipes — which happen to be some of Christine’s favourites — are the Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses and Pistachios, Green Pasta with Lemon and Pecorino and Herby Feta Orzo.
Scroll down for a look at recipes from Easy Does It!
Photographer:
Suech and Beck
Source:
Excerpted from Easy Does It by Christine Flynn. Copyright ©2026 Christine Flynn. Photography by Suech and Beck. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved