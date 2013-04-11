Recipes From Supergrains

Discover how delicious healthy eating can be with 100 flavourful recipes featuring 12 different grains (and six of them are gluten-free). Add these nutrient-packed superfoods to your diet and you’ll be cooking meals that are high in health benefits and low in calorie count. Chrissy Freer’s Supergrains (2013 Appetite by Random House) explores grains like quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice, chia, millet, oats, spelt and more. Try her passion fruit and coconut cakes (pictured above) for dessert or a roasted beet and buckwheat salad for lunch.

