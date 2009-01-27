Goat Cheese & Basil Pizza Wedges Recipe

These pizza bites are perfect as party appetizers or an easy dinner with a side salad.
Ingredients

1 frozen 12″ cheese pizza
Fresh basil, chopped
1 package goat cheese

Directions

Step 1: Bake pizza in oven as directed on packaging. Remove from oven, and while still warm, sprinkle with chopped fresh basil and crumbled goat cheese.

Step 2: Slice off crust and divide pizza into 12 wedges. Place wedges on a platter and serve warm.


Photographer:
©istockphoto.com/Alison Stieglitz
