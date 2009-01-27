Goat Cheese & Basil Pizza Wedges Recipe
Ingredients
1 frozen 12″ cheese pizza
Fresh basil, chopped
1 package goat cheese
Directions
Step 1: Bake pizza in oven as directed on packaging. Remove from oven, and while still warm, sprinkle with chopped fresh basil and crumbled goat cheese.
Step 2: Slice off crust and divide pizza into 12 wedges. Place wedges on a platter and serve warm.
