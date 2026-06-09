Decorating & Design

H&H’s Next Design Star

Published on June 9, 2026

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If you think you’ve got talent and want the rest of Canada to find out about you, send us 4-8 photos of your work, along with 250 words telling us why you should be in the running for H&H’s bright new talent competition.

  • File specs: Images must be in .png or .jpeg format. Each file is limited to 1MB, with a total submission size not exceeding 8MB
  • AI generated images will not be accepted

Eligibility Requirements

  • Open to all Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada
  • Have reached the legal age of majority within the province or territory where they reside
  • Entrants must have completed at least one full room in a residential project, and have some educational background from an accredited University or College design program OR have worked in a related field apprenticing or working with a designer/stylist/decorator in interior design or fashion
  • Entrants must not have had more than one room published in a national magazine or newspaper

    Your Name (First and Last) (required)

    Design Firm (required)

    Your Email (required)

    Address including City, Province and Postal Code (required)

    Let us know in 250 words or less why you should be considered (required):

    Image 1 (required)

    Image 2 (required)

    Image 3 (required)

    Image 4 (required)

    Image 5

    Image 6

    Image 7

    Image 8

    Please review the Terms & Conditions

    I have read and agree to all Contest Terms & Conditions (required)

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    Contest open to all residents of Canada. Contest closes September 30th, 2026

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