Decorating & Design
H&H’s Next Design Star
Published on June 9, 2026
Presented by:
If you think you’ve got talent and want the rest of Canada to find out about you, send us 4-8 photos of your work, along with 250 words telling us why you should be in the running for H&H’s bright new talent competition.
- File specs: Images must be in .png or .jpeg format. Each file is limited to 1MB, with a total submission size not exceeding 8MB
- AI generated images will not be accepted
Eligibility Requirements
- Open to all Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada
- Have reached the legal age of majority within the province or territory where they reside
- Entrants must have completed at least one full room in a residential project, and have some educational background from an accredited University or College design program OR have worked in a related field apprenticing or working with a designer/stylist/decorator in interior design or fashion
- Entrants must not have had more than one room published in a national magazine or newspaper