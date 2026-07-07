Tour A Bathroom With A Contemporary Country Vibe By AKB Design

The designers: Audrée Kemp Bélanger and Jessica Lévesque, AKB Design

How long did the project take? The house took 1 year to build

Size: 210 sq.ft., plus a 30-sq.ft. water closet

Style goal: A warm, modern country–style bathroom with a neutral palette and natural materials that puts the focus on the lakeside view

What they did: Part of a newly built home, the bathroom design involved incorporating a freestanding tub, storage closet under the eaves, dramatic shower enclosure and a water closet.

Custom elements: