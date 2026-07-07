Bathrooms 1 Min Read
Tour A Bathroom With A Contemporary Country Vibe By AKB Design
“The clients wanted a contemporary country vibe with a lot of natural materials like wood,” says designer Audrée Kemp Bélanger.
The rustic pine vanity in this newly built lakeside home in Quebec’s Laurentians subtly references historical Quebec furniture. Set near an antique ladderback chair selected by AKB Design, it gives this bathroom an unmistakable heritage air. “Vintage pieces in this bathroom make it feel timeless and warm, plus they give the space such a unique charm,” she adds.
Audrée‘s advice:
- Place the tub in front of a window, if possible, or add interest to the wall above the tub with art.
- Add vintage pieces for character.
- Create symmetry: in this space, the tub is centred opposite the vanity.
- A water closet is a great option for privacy.
- Inject colour with towels and runners: here, purple towels pick up the rug’s plummy tones.
- Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
- Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger and Jessica Lévesque, AKB Design
Source
House & Home