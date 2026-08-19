7 Things to Love about the 2026 Range Rover House: Muskoka Edition

The Country House tea set is embellished by shades found in nature, like berry and yew green, banded by Sunset Gold edging.

One of Range Rover House's bedrooms was dressed in neutral Frette linens, a throw, and pillows to complement the wood walls and give the rustic setting a luxurious touch.

Hot and cool sleepers can determine their preference from the samples including cotton, silk, linens and cashmere blends.

These new fragrances are bound by a colour-coordinated cotton cord surrounding the bottle's neck.

The covered patio shows off a seamless indoor/outdoor experience. Motorized retractable screens descend from coves to keep black flies out of dining area, but don't obscure views of the lake, or the adjoining lounge area under the pines.

The sculpt model shows off the custom Muskoka Grey paint finish: a sparkling metallic meant to mimic sunlight on the waves, and the Canadian Shield's crystalline granite shores.

Genuine mother-of-pearl inlay is inset into the console to evoke sunlight refracting off water.

The upholstery is stitched in a distinctive wave motif for a subtle aquatic accent.

The boathouse's upper level overlooks the lake, and is used for movie, stargazing or game nights. Airplane hangar doors fold inwards to open up the space to the elements. A glass barrier keeps small children safe, but can be opened if family members want to jump into the lake.

The boathouse is a standout moment in Range Rover House for both its technology, and multipurpose entertaining capabilities.

The owner of the cottage that serves as the 2026 Range Rover House: Muskoka edition.

This year’s Range Rover house is set on the shores of Little Lake Joseph.

H&H’s Senior Editor Wendy Jacob visits the Range Rover House in Muskoka, Ontario

Muskoka is a natural fit for a hardy, off-road brand like Range Rover, which introduced its first luxury SUV in 1970. It’s the site of this year’s Range Rover House on Little Lake Joseph in Muskoka. The house hosted an invitation-only retreat held from August 6-12, 2026, partnering with luxury brands such as The Ritz-Carlton Muskoka, Guerlain, Frette, the JW Marriott Resort & Spa: The Rosseau Muskoka and Chopard (we previously covered Range Rover houses in Carmel and Whistler, but they are held globally). The picturesque Ontario cottage destination that’s been drawing fans for generations, including celebs like Martin Short, Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain, and Justin Bieber. Famous for its permanent four-wheel drive and deep-water wading skills, Range Rovers are coveted for their ability to glide over asphalt highways, as well as negotiate challenging terrain like back roads pitted with potholes, and steeply pitched private driveways that jut up from the shore.

Keep scrolling for some of things that I loved from the 2026 Range Rover House in Muskoka!





1/23

H&H Senior Editor Wendy Jacob at the invitation-only dinner the 2026 Range Rover House: Muskoka Edition.

1. The Architecture





1/23

This year’s Range Rover house is set on the shores of Little Lake Joseph.





1/23

Brooklyn-based Snøhetta Director, architect Takeshi Tornier, with a Range Rover sculpt model.

Photographer: Denis Lipman



We are interested in working with the environment when we design a project. — Takeshi Tornier

Snøhetta focuses on architectural, landscape architecture and product design (they are perhaps best known for their design of the National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion in NYC). “We are interested in working with the environment when we design a project, analyzing what the topography and local flora and fauna are,” says Takeshi. He took inspiration from the work of Canadian painter Tom Thomson, positioning the windows to reveal perfectly framed views of the landscape through changing seasons.





1/23

The owner of the cottage that serves as the 2026 Range Rover House: Muskoka edition.



I was tired of finding acorns under my pillow from errant chipmunks, and a steady stream of flying ants in the old cottage. — George, cottage homeowner

The project started as an overhaul of the boathouse during Covid, but then the focus shifted to demolishing the old family cottage and building a new one to accommodate the cottage owners’ growing family (and six dogs). “I was tired of finding acorns under my pillow from errant chipmunks, and a steady stream of flying ants in the old cottage,” says the owner, George. The new six-bedroom cottage, with its cresting, wave-like profile, easily accommodates a mix of generations in an open plan. “It was important to blend the inside and outdoor spaces, and accommodate everyone in the family.”

Photographer Denis Lipman

2. The Boathouse

The exterior of the angled two-storey boathouse is dynamic, with greyed timber cladding and dramatic glazing that reflects the trees and sky.





1/23

The boathouse is a standout moment in Range Rover House for both its technology, and multipurpose entertaining capabilities.





1/23

The boathouse’s integrated boat lifts transform the space into a generous lounge area.





1/23

The boathouse’s upper level overlooks the lake, and is used for movie, stargazing or game nights. Airplane hangar doors fold inwards to open up the space to the elements. A glass barrier keeps small children safe, but can be opened if family members want to jump into the lake.





1/23

Water sports are an integral part of Muskoka life. The custom Beau Lake X Range Rover House paddleboard designed by luxury Canadian paddleboard company, Beau Lake, is accented by metallic trim in Range Rover’s Muskoka Grey finish.

3. The Bespoke SV Muskoka Edition

The Range Rover SV Bespoke Muskoka edition takes its cues from the natural local elements: the lake’s water, craggy boulders, and sky.





1/23

The Bespoke division builds ultra-custom regional editions (such as the Canadian Rockies-inspired SV Arete Edition).

Photography Courtesy Range Rover





1/23

The interior’s tonal cool blue/grey palette is serene.



1/23

The upholstery is stitched in a distinctive wave motif for a subtle aquatic accent.





1/23

Genuine mother-of-pearl inlay is inset into the console to evoke sunlight refracting off water.





1/23

The sculpt model shows off the custom Muskoka Grey paint finish: a sparkling metallic meant to mimic sunlight on the waves, and the Canadian Shield’s crystalline granite shores.

4. The Dinner





1/23

The covered patio shows off a seamless indoor/outdoor experience. Motorized retractable screens descend from coves to keep black flies out of dining area, but don’t obscure views of the lake, or the adjoining lounge area under the pines.

Photgrapher: Denis Lipman

The meal was inspired by the signature base of Guerlain fragrances — or Guerlinade. The dishes complement the Guerlinade’s six ingredients such as Vanilla Plantifolia, Jasmine and Bergamot, and were also accented by wines from Two Sisters Vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake.





1/23

Pictured on the table next to the candles are Guerlain’s luxe brushed-metallic car diffusers, which disperse scent when affixed to an air vent.

5. The Fragrance

Guerlain’s new L’art & La Matière candles offer customizable options, with an array of jars, a choice of candle refills, plus an option to engrave your candle. The new Les Eaux collection takes inspiration from textiles such as tulle, cashmere, and poplin.

Advertisement





1/23

The candle inserts are formulated from high-quality beeswax.



1/23

These new fragrances are bound by a colour-coordinated cotton cord surrounding the bottle’s neck.

6. The Textiles

Luxury Italian bedding brand Frette shows off The touch tray: an array of fabrics that invites consumers to feel the materials to determine the best sheets for hot or cool sleepers.





1/23

Hot and cool sleepers can determine their preference from the samples including cotton, silk, linens and cashmere blends.





1/23

One of Range Rover House’s bedrooms was dressed in neutral Frette linens, a throw, and pillows to complement the wood walls and give the rustic setting a luxurious touch.

6. The Summer Collection

Range Rover’s British Summertime Collection is inspired by tennis culture in a palette of tennis whites, court green, sky blue, and strawberries‑and‑cream hues. Hand‑woven leather wallets and card holders exemplify British craft, while the ceramics are crafted in Stoke‑on‑Trent.





1/23

Hand‑woven leather panels reference picnic basket construction, with interior silk lining digitally printed in abstracted Range Rover Motifs.





1/23

The Country House tea set is embellished by shades found in nature, like berry and yew green, banded by Sunset Gold edging.