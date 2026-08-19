7 Things to Love about the 2026 Range Rover House: Muskoka Edition
H&H’s Senior Editor Wendy Jacob visits the Range Rover House in Muskoka, Ontario
Muskoka is a natural fit for a hardy, off-road brand like Range Rover, which introduced its first luxury SUV in 1970. It’s the site of this year’s Range Rover House on Little Lake Joseph in Muskoka. The house hosted an invitation-only retreat held from August 6-12, 2026, partnering with luxury brands such as The Ritz-Carlton Muskoka, Guerlain, Frette, the JW Marriott Resort & Spa: The Rosseau Muskoka and Chopard (we previously covered Range Rover houses in Carmel and Whistler, but they are held globally). The picturesque Ontario cottage destination that’s been drawing fans for generations, including celebs like Martin Short, Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain, and Justin Bieber. Famous for its permanent four-wheel drive and deep-water wading skills, Range Rovers are coveted for their ability to glide over asphalt highways, as well as negotiate challenging terrain like back roads pitted with potholes, and steeply pitched private driveways that jut up from the shore.
Keep scrolling for some of things that I loved from the 2026 Range Rover House in Muskoka!
1. The Architecture
The 2026 Range Rover House is a modernist cottage by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta. Huge windows frame the surrounding pines without dominating the landscape. The shou sugi ban, or charred cedar exterior, resists rot and insects and seems to melt into the surroundings.
- Photographer: Denis Lipman
We are interested in working with the environment when we design a project. — Takeshi Tornier
Snøhetta focuses on architectural, landscape architecture and product design (they are perhaps best known for their design of the National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion in NYC). “We are interested in working with the environment when we design a project, analyzing what the topography and local flora and fauna are,” says Takeshi. He took inspiration from the work of Canadian painter Tom Thomson, positioning the windows to reveal perfectly framed views of the landscape through changing seasons.
I was tired of finding acorns under my pillow from errant chipmunks, and a steady stream of flying ants in the old cottage. — George, cottage homeowner
The project started as an overhaul of the boathouse during Covid, but then the focus shifted to demolishing the old family cottage and building a new one to accommodate the cottage owners’ growing family (and six dogs). “I was tired of finding acorns under my pillow from errant chipmunks, and a steady stream of flying ants in the old cottage,” says the owner, George. The new six-bedroom cottage, with its cresting, wave-like profile, easily accommodates a mix of generations in an open plan. “It was important to blend the inside and outdoor spaces, and accommodate everyone in the family.”
- Photographer Denis Lipman
2. The Boathouse
The exterior of the angled two-storey boathouse is dynamic, with greyed timber cladding and dramatic glazing that reflects the trees and sky.
3. The Bespoke SV Muskoka Edition
The Range Rover SV Bespoke Muskoka edition takes its cues from the natural local elements: the lake’s water, craggy boulders, and sky.
- Photography Courtesy Range Rover
4. The Dinner
- Photgrapher: Denis Lipman
The meal was inspired by the signature base of Guerlain fragrances — or Guerlinade. The dishes complement the Guerlinade’s six ingredients such as Vanilla Plantifolia, Jasmine and Bergamot, and were also accented by wines from Two Sisters Vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
5. The Fragrance
Guerlain’s new L’art & La Matière candles offer customizable options, with an array of jars, a choice of candle refills, plus an option to engrave your candle. The new Les Eaux collection takes inspiration from textiles such as tulle, cashmere, and poplin.
6. The Textiles
Luxury Italian bedding brand Frette shows off The touch tray: an array of fabrics that invites consumers to feel the materials to determine the best sheets for hot or cool sleepers.
6. The Summer Collection
Range Rover’s British Summertime Collection is inspired by tennis culture in a palette of tennis whites, court green, sky blue, and strawberries‑and‑cream hues. Hand‑woven leather wallets and card holders exemplify British craft, while the ceramics are crafted in Stoke‑on‑Trent.