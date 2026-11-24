Modern, minimalist, vintage or garden style — which magical Christmas tree will inspire your holiday decorating?





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Photography courtesy of Bureaux, GAP Interiors

Make it Modern

This holiday tree is a new take on the traditional evergreen. Build a simple wood base with slats for branches and paint it all white. Then, trim it sparingly with bronze-hued leaves and beaded garlands for a spare, Scandi look.

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Photography courtesy of French Country Cottage Christmas by Courtney Allison. Reprinted by permission of Gibbs Smith

Chinoiserie Style

Featured in the book French Country Cottage Christmas by Courtney Allison, this charming tree was set into an antique chinoiserie planter, which inspired the decorating theme. Courtney trimmed her tree with white lights, blue and white baubles and delft ornaments, then tied satin and velvet bows to the branches.





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Photography by Kate Crothers

Vintage Vibe

For a classic tree with a nostalgic feel, designer Kate Crothers decorated a six-and-ahalf- foot-tall Douglas fir with ornaments from every category — her favourites are the ones handmade by her kids. Leaning in to a 1950s vibe at her PEC house, the tree is fully loaded with retro tinsel.





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Photography courtesy of Merry & Chic: Your Most Dazzling Christmas Ever by Kathryn O’Shea-Evans. Photograph permission by Annie Schlechter

Dress to Impress

From the book Merry & Chic: Your Most Dazzling Christmas Ever by Kathryn O’Shea Evans, this holiday tree in a century home boasts as many ornaments as the branches can support — more than 1,000. Next, vintage tinsel from an estate sale and draped chiffon ribbon are layered overtop to create a cascading effect.





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Photography courtesy of French Country Cottage Christmas by Courtney Allison. Reprinted by permission of Gibbs Smith

Garden Variety

Courtney Allison created this holiday tree to combine her love for flowers and Christmas. She started with a Yukon spruce, then added hydrangeas, white roses, maroon scabiosa, white snowberries and green ribbon. Florist water vials prolong the life of the flowers, but for a floral tree in colder climates, dried blooms and berries will offer a similarly elegant look.

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Photography by Andreas Hoernisch, Living4media

Picture Perfect

Try this great idea for a unique holiday decoration: collect black and white family photographs and arrange them in a tree formation on your wall, then outline the shape with pink ribbon. Paint a stool to create the base of your “tree” and place simple stacks of gifts beneath.





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Photography by Philip Mitchell

Tied with a Bow

Designer Philip Mitchell decorated his Nova Scotia balsam fir with ribbons, berries and red glass baubles to accent cherished heirloom pieces such as his grandmother’s red bird ornament with gold embroidery. The eight-and-a-half foot-tall tree is guarded by two stuffed dogs, a playful nod to his real-life pups.





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Photography by Sussie Bell, Selina Lake, Living4media

With Flying Colours

Stylist and author Selina Lake trimmed this Norway spruce with vintage and antique glass ornaments in rainbow hues, from pink to icy blue to Grinch green. With its wired twinkle lights that are easy to bend around branches and a neon pink origami star topper, this holiday tree is playful and eclectic.





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Photography courtesy of The CONTENTed Nest, GAP Interiors

Crafting Memories

The owners of this Yorkshire, U.K., Georgian chose ornaments with a handmade look for their holiday tree. Try it for yourself with homemade paper snowflakes in classic white and fun iridescent papers. White lights and beaded garlands draped vertically create the illusion of falling snow.

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Photography courtesy of French Country Cottage Christmas by Courtney Allison. Reprinted by permission of Gibbs Smith

Little Wonder

For an unexpected holiday moment in the kitchen, Courtney Allison placed a small evergreen in a vintage-look bucket and added simple ornaments, a garland of miniature paper lanterns and wrapped gifts below.





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Photography by Virginia Macdonald

All Lit Up

Designer Anne Hepfer’s 15-foot-tall balsam fir in her Muskoka great room has drama and dimension: the branches are heavy with string lights and a mix of handmade ornaments from Germany and Switzerland.





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Photography courtesy of Are Media, Living4media

On the Wall

Try a modern tree motif on canvas. Paint your creation in a nontraditional palette of purple, orange and ochre, secure it to the wall, then finish the artful look with candles on a stool and gifts wrapped in co-ordinating metallic paper.