New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design

Looking to spice up your home this October?

From a hot-red leather bookstand to a farmhouse-inspired pillow cover, these are some of our favourite design finds on the market right now.





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Runner’s High

Add a fun pop of colour indoors or out with the Shuffle Stripe Shag Mat runner made of waterproof yarn with a vinyl backing.

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2′ x 6′

$257

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Chilewich







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On Display

The two-toned Topley Reclaimed Wood cabinet features windowpane-style doors and hammered metal legs.

35″ h. x 34″ w. x 16″ d.

$999

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Urban Barn







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Farm Out

A gingham border surrounding farmhouse-inspired embroidery exudes pastoral charm on the Country Home Embroidered pillow cover, a collab between Rifle Paper Co. and Loloi.





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Read the Room

Designed in walnut and leather, the sculptural Pebbled Leather Culture Classic bookstand tilts your book forward to showcase it at an ideal angle.

By Assouline. 5¼” h. x 15⅓” w. x 114/5″ d.

$850

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Holt Renfrew







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Red Hot

Cosy contemporary style defines the Brenta dining chair with its cone-shaped base, semicircular backrest and autumnal upholstery.

In Burgundy by Maurizio Manzoni. 231/5″ w. x 22″ d. x 29″ h.

$1,460

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Canapy Furniture







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Sitting Pretty

Tailored lines, velvety upholstery and turned legs on brass casters combine in the elegant Madeline sofa.