New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design
Looking to spice up your home this October?
From a hot-red leather bookstand to a farmhouse-inspired pillow cover, these are some of our favourite design finds on the market right now.
Runner’s High
Add a fun pop of colour indoors or out with the Shuffle Stripe Shag Mat runner made of waterproof yarn with a vinyl backing.
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2′ x 6′
$257
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Chilewich
On Display
The two-toned Topley Reclaimed Wood cabinet features windowpane-style doors and hammered metal legs.
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35″ h. x 34″ w. x 16″ d.
$999
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Urban Barn
Farm Out
A gingham border surrounding farmhouse-inspired embroidery exudes pastoral charm on the Country Home Embroidered pillow cover, a collab between Rifle Paper Co. and Loloi.
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22″ sq.
Approx. $106
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Rifle Paper Co.
Read the Room
Designed in walnut and leather, the sculptural Pebbled Leather Culture Classic bookstand tilts your book forward to showcase it at an ideal angle.
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By Assouline. 5¼” h. x 15⅓” w. x 114/5″ d.
$850
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Holt Renfrew
Red Hot
Cosy contemporary style defines the Brenta dining chair with its cone-shaped base, semicircular backrest and autumnal upholstery.
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In Burgundy by Maurizio Manzoni. 231/5″ w. x 22″ d. x 29″ h.
$1,460
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Canapy Furniture
Sitting Pretty
Tailored lines, velvety upholstery and turned legs on brass casters combine in the elegant Madeline sofa.
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In 13295-04 Grade CC Fabric in Blue by Rowe. 90″ w. x 40″ d. x 34″ h.
$5,775
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Bondars