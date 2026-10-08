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Decorating & Design 1 Min Read

New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design

By Chelsea Dolan On

Looking to spice up your home this October?

From a hot-red leather bookstand to a farmhouse-inspired pillow cover, these are some of our favourite design finds on the market right now.

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Runner’s High

Add a fun pop of colour indoors or out with the Shuffle Stripe Shag Mat runner made of waterproof yarn with a vinyl backing.

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  1. 2′ x 6′
    $257
    |

    Chilewich

On Display

The two-toned Topley Reclaimed Wood cabinet features windowpane-style doors and hammered metal legs.

  1. 35″ h. x 34″ w. x 16″ d.
    $999
    |

    Urban Barn

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Farm Out

A gingham border surrounding farmhouse-inspired embroidery exudes pastoral charm on the Country Home Embroidered pillow cover, a collab between Rifle Paper Co. and Loloi.

  1. 22″ sq.
    Approx. $106
    |

    Rifle Paper Co.

Read the Room

Designed in walnut and leather, the sculptural Pebbled Leather Culture Classic bookstand tilts your book forward to showcase it at an ideal angle.

  1. By Assouline. 5¼” h. x 15⅓” w. x 114/5″ d.
    $850
    |

    Holt Renfrew

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Red Hot

Cosy contemporary style defines the Brenta dining chair with its cone-shaped base, semicircular backrest and autumnal upholstery.

  1. In Burgundy by Maurizio Manzoni. 231/5″ w. x 22″ d. x 29″ h.
    $1,460
    |

    Canapy Furniture

Sitting Pretty

Tailored lines, velvety upholstery and turned legs on brass casters combine in the elegant Madeline sofa.

  1. In 13295-04 Grade CC Fabric in Blue by Rowe. 90″ w. x 40″ d. x 34″ h.
    $5,775
    |

    Bondars

Written By

Chelsea Dolan

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