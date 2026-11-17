In this edition of Ask A Designer™, Gillian Atkins, senior designer at Lynda Reeves Design Studio (LRDS), shares advice on how to brighten up a plain bathroom. Take a look!





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Q: My bathroom dates back to 2014 and I’ve never known what to put on the window wall. Since seeing the striped wallpaper in Trendwatch from your June 2025 issue, I’ve been wondering if that would put a punch on a very boring wall! Also, any suggestions for the mirror? I still love the sconces and vanity. Thank you for your thoughts! — C.D., Saint Jérôme, Que.

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You’re referring to the bold striped wallpaper shown here in this fabulous bathroom. The wallpaper works because it envelops the whole room. To get a similar look, paper the entire room, not just the window wall! Paint the trim, window shutter and ceiling to match the cream in the paper. If you want to keep the vanity, you need to make a few adjustments: first, remove the backsplash and replace it with a creamy version in quartz, and swap out the square hardware for decorative antique brass knobs. You could improve your mirror by choosing a vintage-inspired one with an antique brass frame. While you’re at it, replace your faucet with a version in the same brass finish. Then, choose woven accessories (tissue holder, wastebasket, etc.) and bring in a low wooden stool to soften the space. Replace the art over the console with something larger and more important. Lastly, add a little table lamp!





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