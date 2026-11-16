Bring Bold Design and a Little Drama to the Kitchen With Luxury Appliances

JennAir® Luxury Appliances redefine what’s possible in high-end kitchen design. By pairing impactful design with unexpected innovation, JennAir® brings bold design visions to life, creating sophisticated spaces where form, function, and creative freedom exist without compromise.





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Design Without Limits

Unlocking infinite design potential, the JennAir® NextGen Downdraft Induction Cooktop liberates your kitchen from bulky overhead hoods and cabinetry constraints. Its sleek, minimalist profile and optional recirculation installation open up endless layout possibilities, making uninterrupted sightlines and striking floating islands a reality. Available in 30 and 36-inch widths, it pairs ultimate architectural freedom with powerful extraction that captures odours and steam five times faster than it can rise.

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The Power of Touch

Crafted from fine Italian leather, the Leather Cuts Collection introduces warmth, texture and individuality to the fridge, transforming a functional appliance into a bespoke, seductive design feature. Choose from five finishes: Croc (shown here), Cognac, Carbon, Caviar, and Mystic.





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Savour Every Pour

For wine collectors and entertainers who appreciate the ritual of opening a favourite bottle, JennAir® Wine Columns elevate wine storage into a visual experience. Warm Ambra lighting and a daring Obsidian interior create a dramatic focal point.





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A presentation platform allows up to three of your favourite bottles and glasses to make their own statement.





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Haute Performance

For those who love the look of a professional-style range but want the latest induction technology, the JennAir® 48″ Induction Professional-Style Range delivers. Its commanding presence becomes the centerpiece of any space. The versatile Flex-Choice™ Zones can accommodate pots of varying sizes, paired with inviting tactile knobs for intuitive control.

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Quiet Luxury

Setting the benchmark for quiet performance* in luxury dishwashers, the JennAir® Fully Integrated Dishwasher with 3rd Level Rack with Wash effortlessly elevates kitchen aesthetics. Featuring JennAir’s signature flush-to-cabinet design, it aligns seamlessly with surrounding cabinetry for a clean, tailored finish.

*As quiet as 38 dBA, based on Normal Cycle, models: JDAF5924RX, JDAF5924RL, JDAF5924RM