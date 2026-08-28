Behr’s 10th Colour of the Year Is a Mossy New Shade
This year, Behr created a new colour for the 2027 COTY: Grounded (T27-01), and House & Home was there for the reveal.
The paint hue reflects the rise of moody, nature-inspired colours with depth, and also represents an evolution from blue-greens that have been dominant, particularly on kitchen cabinets. Not only does 2027 mark a return to earthy tones, it’s also the 10th anniversary of Behr’s COTY. The reveal was staged in wine country in a subtle nod to terroir, the combination of soil, climate, and topography that gives grapes their distinctive flavour and character.
Grounded has subtle brown undertones to give it depth, plus it’s anchored by the warmth of olive and the vitality of the moss, so it’s a very balanced colour that’s versatile in different spaces. — Kayla Kratz, Behr’s Head of Colour
“We’re definitely seeing a move to more earthen hues from a trend standpoint, says Kayla Kratz, Behr’s Head of Colour. “Grounded has subtle brown undertones to give it depth, plus it’s anchored by the warmth of olive and the vitality of the moss, so it’s a very balanced colour that’s versatile in different spaces.”
New shades inspired by nature include Tuscan Terra, a sun-baked clay brown, and an inky navy, Nightfall, a dark shade that doesn’t read as flat. Included in the palette are rich purples like plush plum Smokey Claret, and Sarsparilla, a dark cocoa cut with purple.
An open-air interpretation of Grounded on the window frames is a softer alternative to black, and the colour melts into the surrounding landscape. “We’ve seen people embrace darker colours on exteriors, window trim and doors,” notes Anna. “But instead of black or dark bronze, Grounded is a fun way to play with a deep, dark colour —it’s more nuanced.”
As trends shift from spare, greyed-out Scandi interiors to a more layered, English approach with paints that have heritage and character, designers and homeowners are embracing colours with brown undertones to inject warmth.
“Once we knew the colour direction, we did dozens of formulas with our colour lab, all different variants of Grounded because we wanted to make sure that it’s creating depth without being dark, and it’s bringing vitality without being too bright,” says Kayla.
“Ribbed, fluted and tambour textures have just been huge, and we know people want to add that texture into their space, whether it’s through a small cabinet detail or complete walls,” Anna explains.
“People are staying in their homes for longer, and are finding smarter ways to use their space,” notes Kayla. “A ‘bantry’ is great way to transform closed-off storage and turn it into an extension of your living space. Whether it becomes into a full fledged bar with a sink, or a coffee bar, it creates a new experience.”
To make Grounded pop, contrast it with a complimentary colour like reddish-brown Tuscan Terra. Because these colours sit on opposite sides of the colour wheel, they amplify their intensity when placed side-by-side.
“No project is too small for Grounded, because it’s such a resonant colour, even if it starts with a side table or a bookshelf, it’s a beautiful way to bring colour and nature into a space,” Kayla says. “Grounded brings a whole new life to the room without having to change the furniture.”
Wendy JacobView All Articles
- Photography: Wendy Jacob