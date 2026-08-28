Behr’s 10th Colour of the Year Is a Mossy New Shade

Guests names' are laser engraved on leaves in lieu of place cards, while a river rock weighs down the menu.

Behr hosted a formal outdoor meal for invited designers, media and content creators on a lawn bordered by the rows of vines.

A fanned deck of the trend palette colours shows how they interact with each other, for contrasting trim and ceilings.

Behr showed off a range of inspirational moodboards that represent current trends, tagging them with different descriptions, like Modern Quietude.

Grounded shown in three lights, according to the time of time of day.

Grounded is a soft backdrop for wood furniture, woven textures, and chevron flooring, and a natural fit for homeowners who want a soothing, cocooning environment.

A variety of fluted wall panels can be bought at The Home Depot.

Grounded highlights texture on fluted walls, as well as exteriors, mouldings and window sashes.

Editors, designers and content creators in attendance for the event wrote their predictions for the COTY before the big reveal.

Anna Miller (right), Director, Trend and Design, of the Home Depot. Behr paints are exclusively sold through the Home Depot.

This year, Behr created a new colour for the 2027 COTY: Grounded (T27-01), and House & Home was there for the reveal.

The paint hue reflects the rise of moody, nature-inspired colours with depth, and also represents an evolution from blue-greens that have been dominant, particularly on kitchen cabinets. Not only does 2027 mark a return to earthy tones, it’s also the 10th anniversary of Behr’s COTY. The reveal was staged in wine country in a subtle nod to terroir, the combination of soil, climate, and topography that gives grapes their distinctive flavour and character.





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Grounded (T27-01) is rooted in renewal.



Grounded has subtle brown undertones to give it depth, plus it’s anchored by the warmth of olive and the vitality of the moss, so it’s a very balanced colour that’s versatile in different spaces. — Kayla Kratz, Behr’s Head of Colour





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Senior editor Wendy Jacob attends the 2027 Behr COTY reveal.





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Behr’s Kayla Kratz, Head of Colour



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Anna Miller (right), Director, Trend and Design, of the Home Depot. Behr paints are exclusively sold through the Home Depot.

“We’re definitely seeing a move to more earthen hues from a trend standpoint, says Kayla Kratz, Behr’s Head of Colour. “Grounded has subtle brown undertones to give it depth, plus it’s anchored by the warmth of olive and the vitality of the moss, so it’s a very balanced colour that’s versatile in different spaces.”





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Behr recently partnered with samplize.ca, which produces peel and stick samples using two coats of geneuine Behr paint. The 9″x15″ squares can be applied, removed, and put into a different rooms to see how the light affects colours during the day.





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The trends palette shows the popularity of darker, earthy tones.



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Editors, designers and content creators in attendance for the event wrote their predictions for the COTY before the big reveal.

New shades inspired by nature include Tuscan Terra, a sun-baked clay brown, and an inky navy, Nightfall, a dark shade that doesn’t read as flat. Included in the palette are rich purples like plush plum Smokey Claret, and Sarsparilla, a dark cocoa cut with purple.





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An open-air interpretation of Grounded on the window frames is a softer alternative to black, and the colour melts into the surrounding landscape. “We’ve seen people embrace darker colours on exteriors, window trim and doors,” notes Anna. “But instead of black or dark bronze, Grounded is a fun way to play with a deep, dark colour —it’s more nuanced.”





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Open air vignettes demonstrate how seamlessly this paint colour melts into nature.

As trends shift from spare, greyed-out Scandi interiors to a more layered, English approach with paints that have heritage and character, designers and homeowners are embracing colours with brown undertones to inject warmth.

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Grounded highlights texture on fluted walls, as well as exteriors, mouldings and window sashes.

“Once we knew the colour direction, we did dozens of formulas with our colour lab, all different variants of Grounded because we wanted to make sure that it’s creating depth without being dark, and it’s bringing vitality without being too bright,” says Kayla.





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A variety of fluted wall panels can be bought at The Home Depot.

“Ribbed, fluted and tambour textures have just been huge, and we know people want to add that texture into their space, whether it’s through a small cabinet detail or complete walls,” Anna explains.





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Grounded is a soft backdrop for wood furniture, woven textures, and chevron flooring, and a natural fit for homeowners who want a soothing, cocooning environment.

“People are staying in their homes for longer, and are finding smarter ways to use their space,” notes Kayla. “A ‘bantry’ is great way to transform closed-off storage and turn it into an extension of your living space. Whether it becomes into a full fledged bar with a sink, or a coffee bar, it creates a new experience.”





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The “bantry” is a hybrid bar/pantry.

To make Grounded pop, contrast it with a complimentary colour like reddish-brown Tuscan Terra. Because these colours sit on opposite sides of the colour wheel, they amplify their intensity when placed side-by-side.

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Grounded shown in three lights, according to the time of time of day.

“No project is too small for Grounded, because it’s such a resonant colour, even if it starts with a side table or a bookshelf, it’s a beautiful way to bring colour and nature into a space,” Kayla says. “Grounded brings a whole new life to the room without having to change the furniture.”





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Behr showed off a range of inspirational moodboards that represent current trends, tagging them with different descriptions, like Modern Quietude.



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A fanned deck of the trend palette colours shows how they interact with each other, for contrasting trim and ceilings.





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Behr hosted a formal outdoor meal for invited designers, media and content creators on a lawn bordered by the rows of vines.