The Best of Gillian Segal, H&H’s 2026 Designer of the Year

Gillian Segal (right), alongside fellow 2026 House & Home Designers of the Year, Ashley Montgomery and Montana Burnett (centre). The November issue is on newsstands now and available for download on October 10. You can read us on Apple News+, App Store, Zinio, nook, Flipster and PressReader.

A fresh approach to interior design makes Gillian Segal one of House & Home’s 2026 Designers of the Year.

We’ve long been fans of Gillian’s work: she manages to combine luxe and edgy elements, and the results are spaces that feel fearless and modern. Each home has its own distinct personality and point of view, reflecting a relaxed West Coast vibe sprinkled with bespoke touches.





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Gillian Segal (right), alongside fellow 2026 House & Home Designers of the Year, Ashley Montgomery and Montana Burnett (centre). The November issue is on newsstands now and available for download on October 10. You can read us on Apple News+, App Store, Zinio, nook, Flipster and PressReader.

Since launching her studio a decade ago, Gillian has built a distinctive residential and commercial portfolio of projects across Canada and the U.S. Below is a curated collection of beautiful spaces by Gillian that have appeared in our pages: from a Dutch Revival–style home to a glam makeover for a stylish Vancouver couple.

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A Look Into Gillian’s Sophisticated Former Family Home

Designed with Katherine S. Gordon of Kasa Design, Gillian’s exquisite former home is more than meets the eye. The millwork above the fireplace hid a TV, and below the bookshelves along one wall, drawers concealed her kids’ toys. Gillian wanted the space to be hardworking and with open sight lines — especially considering the home was on a 33-foot-wide lot. “The home lived bigger than it actually was,” she says.





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An undulating custom sectional and sculptural furniture create a relaxed family room that still feels elevated.

Design Gillian Segal and Katherine S. Gordon

Photography Ema Peter





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An Old World Feel Defines This Quebec Residence

Gillian captured a remarkable old world feel in this Westmount, Que. heritage home for photographer Karolina Victoria Jez and real-estate developer Sorab Alavi. The principal bathroom combines plaster walls, reeded glass and chevron floors for a polished look. A curved vent hood and heavily veined backsplash in the kitchen are stately. “Everything you see is essentially new but designed and fabricated to look old,” says Gillian.





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Custom marble details above the tub and around the arched shower enclosure tie the principal bathroom together.

Read more about these projects in our November issue on newsstands now!

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Design Gillian Segal

Photography Brooke Stephenson

Styling Sophie Anne Interiors





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A Dutch Revival–style Home Gets a Bespoke Makeover

A home Gillian designed for a young family in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood was one of our 2023 Looks of the Year. After damage from an electrical fire left her clients heartbroken, Gillian gave the home a new life with bespoke European elements including plasterwork, herringbone floors and veined marble. In the kitchen, pencil-edge cabinet detailing — which Gillian dubbed “micro Shaker” — was ahead of its time.





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“We wanted the light fixture to feel decorative but not obscure the view,” says Gillian. The arms are wrapped in rope for textural interest.





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The formal living room is adjacent to the kitchen. Interior windows let natural light stream in.





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Flush-mount ceiling fixtures were chosen as a prettier alternative to recessed lighting. “We wanted special lighting in the kitchen but didn’t want pendants that would compete with the dining room fixture,” says Gillian.

Design Gillian Segal and Laura Goldsby

Photography Ema Peter





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Melanie and Alex Auld’s Heritage Home Becomes Artful & Modern

Jewelry designer and former NHL goaltender tapped Gillian to help give their 1906 heritage-designated house in Vancouver a modern upgrade. The dining room’s custom wall sculpture looks like jewelry itself, and the combination of vintage chairs and a table from Facebook Marketplace lend warmth to the space. The powder room is also a standout feature; the Patagonia granite and plaster sink are especially grand.





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The stairs were opened up and fitted with a tidy railing. Gillian finished the space with a vintage Murano glass chandelier.

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The mid-century modern dining table is expertly styled with a playful pendant. “We were looking for a light fixture that was big, impactful and organic,” says Gillian. “It was a save item, not a splurge.”





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Having the granite pedestal in the powder room custom made was one of the project’s bigger splurges.

Architecture Peter Rose

Design Gillian Segal

Photography Ema Peter





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Gillian’s Stunning Decorations For Hanukkah

The designer shared her festival of lights decor which bridges traditional and contemporary. Gillian placed olive branches throughout her Kitsilano home, including in the garland that runs up the stairs. A statement floral installation sits on the mantel. “I also scattered additional smaller floral arrangements across the home, in the kitchen, primary bathroom and primary bedside tables,” says Gillian.





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“I didn’t want a traditional wreath, so I chose to do one floral arrangement for high impact — and nothing too gaudy,” says Gillian of the home’s exterior.





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Gillian plays with height and size in her decorations, as seen here in the statement mantel piece.





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For the tablescape, Gillian opted for lower arrangements and candles to create a festive holiday feeling.

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Photography Janis Nicolay

Design Gillian Segal





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A Calming Colour-Drenched Living Room

To give this Palm Beach living room a soothing, atmospheric feel, Gillian colour-drenched the walls and trim in a soft sage to highlight the intricate moulding details. Gillian opted for roman shades for privacy and softness. “I generally use a roman shade when we have smaller-scale windows and drapes on larger windows,” she says.

Photography Nick Mele Photography

Design Gillian Segal





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Gillian Makes A Case For Layered Interiors

In 2021, Gillian predicted that earthy palettes and texture would be all the rage — and she was right! Her go-to moves include adding plaster, travertine and rattan elements to a room, as well as leaning into deep neutral hues including browns and greens. On our website, we featured this casual seating area, fit with a curvy chair and graphic artwork.

Photography Ema Peter

Design Gillian Segal

Photography (Gillian’s portrait) Nicole Robertson

See more from Gillian, and the other 2026 Designers of the Year by picking up our November issue, on newsstands now, or download it October 10! You can read us on Apple News+, App Store, Zinio, nook, Flipster and PressReader.