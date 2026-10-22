20+ Fireplace Design Ideas To Create A Warm, Inviting Home

A fireplace has a way of anchoring a room while adding warmth, texture and a natural focal point.

From traditional stone mantels to sleek contemporary surrounds, these spaces show how a thoughtfully designed fireplace can turn a room into a place you’ll want to linger.





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Original mid-century Italian Murano sconces flank this fireplace. The new gas insert with a custom Nero Marquina marble surround is a striking focal point.

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Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan (design)





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This designer wanted to keep the double-sided fireplace simple, so she opted for a microcement finish on the chimney breast and a limestone mantelpiece.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Keri MacLellan

House & Home





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In this living room, a colourful painting and contemporary lighting are juxtaposed by the ornate marble mantelpiece and moody palette. It’s an enchanting trad meets modern look.

Photographer: Kevin Belanger

Designer: O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group





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In a Toronto home by Clarisa Llaneza, a design highlight is a salvaged Louis XIV mantel that sits beneath bold modern art in the living room. The juxtaposition makes the space feel alive.

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Clarisa Llaneza





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In designer Clare Forndran’s Toronto loft, a gas fireplace with a new marble surround makes an awkward wall in the living room a feature.

Photographer: Lauren Miller and Clare Forndran

Designer: Clare Forndran, Forward Interiors





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The stone fireplace in Lyndsay Jacobs’ living room is the perfect backdrop for her antiques, original art and handmade objects including the juju hat over the mantel.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Lyndsay Jacobs





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In this living room, designer Martha Franco replaced the wood burning fireplace with gas for efficiency and ease of use, and added an antique Parisian mantel for character.

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Photographer André Rider

Designer Martha Franco





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The fluting on this marble fireplace was inspired by the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Fla. “There’s a vibrant green fluted marble bar with a brass top there,” says Sharon Mimran. “When I saw it, I knew I had to have something similar in my home.”

Photographer Stacey Brandford

Designer Sharon Mimran

House & Home





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This original Victorian stone fireplace surround is a standout feature. “It was in rough shape, but it was one of the most beautiful things about the house,” says Orsi Panos.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Orsi Panos





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Designer Parris McKenna prioritized creating a cosy living room where guests could really relax. The fireplace surround was made using a piece of leftover marble from the main cottage.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Parris McKenna Design





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A modern fireplace with exposed firewood adds warmth and texture to this modern farmhouse living room.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Ron Hart Architecture (architecture)/Kyla Ray (design)





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A traditional black mantel brings a piece of the past to this luxe living room by Jennifer Kominek

Photographer Niamh Barry

Designer Jennifer Kominek





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A new gas insert and brass surround were added to this original limestone fireplace. Graphic abstract art above makes a statement.

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Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Chloe Goldberg and Jenna Ruzylo

House & Home





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In the bright living room, designer Tiffany Leigh removed a bulkhead and borrowed stone from the exterior to extend the chimney breast to the ceiling. “The room gets lots of natural sunlight, but has a cozy cabin vibe,” she says

Photographer Patrick Biller

Designer Tiffany Leigh Design





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The original firebox in this principal bedroom was lowered and given a sleek new mantel.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Clare Forndran and Danielle de Francesco





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A slab of Palissandro Rosa marble with an inset double-sided fireplace divides this casual eating area from the family room.

Photographer Doublespace Photography

Designer Ali Budd

House & Home





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A new fireplace insert in the living area, one of the homeowner’s wish list items, creates a cosy main-floor hub in fall and winter.

Photographer Niamh Barry

Designer Olivia Botrie





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A black and white arched fireplace creates a clean, Scandi vibe in Susan Drover’s rowhouse.

Photographer Jane Brokenshire

Designer Susan Drover

House & Home





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In this luxe Victorian, the ornate yet muted fireplace adds warmth and character to the living room.

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Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Kim Lambert

House & Home





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“We liked that the mantel was a light, unpainted wood that felt coastal,” says designer Lindsay Mens, “and we loved that it was a found antique from The Door Store, one of our favorite dealers in Toronto.”

Photographer Patrick Biller

Designer Tommy Smythe and Lindsay Mens for TOM Design Collective





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The original river rock fireplace in Emma Reddington’s living room matched the design’s mid-century modern aesthetic.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer &Daughters





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“The new fireplace in the family room was a favourite feature,” says designer Darcy Hanna. “It was fun to inject a vintage feel with brick veneer tile made on the West Coast.”

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer &Daughters





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Tommy Smythe added a wood-burning fireplace in this Victorian home’s new family room addition. “You wouldn’t build a room that big in the Victorian era and not have a fireplace,” says Tommy.

Photographer Patrick Biller

Designer TOM Design Studio

House & Home





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Designer Jaime Zimmerman moved this vintage mantel from her living room to the principal bedroom and outfitted the firebox with a gas insert.