10+ Gifts for the Foodies on Your List

We all have a foodie in our life that loves to get their hands on the latest kitchen gadget, go all out on a tablescape and try fun snacks.

Whether you’re adding to your own wish list, or shopping for someone else, we’re sharing great gift ideas — big and small — for food-lovers. Explore the gifts below and get inspired.





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1. Bake In Style

KitchenAid’s 2026 Design Series Luminaire stand mixer has a crinkle-textured blue body and fluted glass bowl. Plus, a radiant pattern diffuses across your counter as it mixes, thanks to the new integrated bowl light.

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2026 Design Series Stand Mixer

$900

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KitchenAid







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2. Super Stocking Stuffer

Summerhill Market is a cult favourite for its prepared foods and amazing produce, and a gift card can go toward anything from prepared meals to baked goods to local ingredients.

Gift cards available in-store

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Summerhill Market







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3. Coffee Collab

What happens when a cool coffee brand collabs with a luxe jewelry brand? A crystal-embellished coffee machine! The Nespresso x Swarovski collection includes new Crystal Spark espresso pods along with double espresso pods.

Nespresso x Swarovski CitiZ Platinum Machine

$399

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Nespresso







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4. Cool Tool

Designed by Frédéric Gooris with Fabrice Lecler, this stainless steel bar is a safe way to eliminate lingering food odours on your hands after cooking. All you have to do is rub it between your hands under cold running water and, in just a few seconds, stubborn smells like garlic, onion and fish will be gone.

Alessi Savon du chef Odour Remover

$39

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Finnish Design Shop







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5. Host with the Most

For those who love to host, there’s no such thing as too many platters. Serve sweet snacks and light bites on this charming set from Maxwell & Williams. The eye-catching pattern is inspired by Georgian architecture and Regency England.

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Regency Platter & Dish Set in Black

$40

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Maxwell & Williams







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6. Cook’s Best Friend

Customize a box of gourmet food items through the online speciality ingredient marketplace Flavourfull. Here’s how it works: select a price point from $50 to $250, then send them an email with what the recipient loves to cook and eat. The team will take it from there, packing the box with an array of pantry staples, seasonings, condiments and more.

Custom Gift Collection

From $50

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Flavourfull.ca







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Sweet Surprise

Toronto artisan jam maker Kitten & the Bear’s tasting kit includes its Strawberry Raspberry & Cream, Sunshine Peach and Midnight Berry flavours. If you prefer to gift someone an experience or shop in-person, visit the cafe and retail shop at 1414 Dundas St. West in Toronto.

Signature Tasting Box

$28

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Kitten & the Bear







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7. Just Brewed

Tea drinkers will love this adorable stacking trio of loose leaf teas from Vancouver company JusTea. The flavours included are Holiday Spice, an aromatic black tea, Winter Wonderland, a berry-forward purple tea, and Starry Nights, a herbal tea with lavender and lemongrass.

Holiday Tea Trio

$25

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JusTea







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8. Deck The Halls

Who can resist a kitschy Christmas ornament? This one by Silver Tree depicts a mini charcuterie board, complete with cheeses, dips and crackers. It’s perfect for the friend who never shows up to a holiday party without a great cheese board.

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Painted Resin Cheese Board Ornament

$14

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Indigo







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9. Quirky Cups

These curvy and colourful coupe glasses by &k Amsterdam are great for serving festive cocktails. Or, get them for a friend or family member who loves to make desserts — the glasses double as serving vessels for panna cotta, chocolate mousse and tiramisu.

Curve Coupe Glasses

$95

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Good Neighbour







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10. Three Cheers

New from Hendrick’s, Another Hendrick’s Gin is infused with floral orange blossom and rich cacao. The best way to fully experience the gin’s unique flavour profile is in a gin and tonic with a citrus twist.

Another Hendrick’s Gin

$55

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LCBO







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11. Snack Away

Stocking stuffer alert! Sometimes sweet, sometimes salty, Quebec-based Nutterie’s snacks are always delicious. Try the Cherry Cherry Mix with butterscotch pretzels, strawberry-flavoured almonds, yogurt covered cherries and more.