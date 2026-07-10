Indoor-Outdoor Living Starts in the Kitchen

You know summer has truly arrived when the boundaries of the home dissolve and life seamlessly transitions between indoor and outdoor living. With sliding doors wide open, the kitchen becomes the ultimate transition zone, a bustling hub where guests drift freely, drinks are topped up, and vibrant food platters move between the countertops and the sunlit patio.

Whether it’s an impromptu weekend lunch or a lively evening gathering under the stars, summer living relies on a space that can keep up, and a kitchen that acts as the main centre of attraction.





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Flexible pull-out drawers organize drinks and entertaining essentials.

Courtesy of WhirlpoolⓇ Canada





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Courtesy of WhirlpoolⓇ Canada

As people move back and forth between the deck and the island, the Whirlpool® French Door Refrigerator serves as the perfect hosting hub. Designed with a sleek, counter-depth profile, it integrates beautifully with your kitchen layout to maintain a continuous, uninhibited line that opens up your hosting space while the interior is purposefully built to keep patio-ready drinks chilling right alongside fresh artisan platters. Dedicated storage zones, including EasyView Drawers and Prep & Store Bins*, keep your ingredients beautifully organized and instantly accessible. The EasyReach Zone and adjustable divider make it effortless to grab taller items like crisp bottles of wine and pitchers of infused lemonade, while a dedicated Pizza Pocket keeps late-night favorites neatly stored upright.





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Air Cooking Technology simplifies meal preparation, whether it’s a casual family dinner or hosting outdoors.

Courtesy of WhirlpoolⓇ Canada

The Whirlpool® Smart Electric Range with Air Cooking Technology acts as the culinary engine that beautifully bridges indoor kitchen prep and outdoor entertaining. This advanced convection system takes the stress out of complex menus, allowing you to transition from crisping up artisanal flatbreads with No Preheat Air Fry during cocktail hour, to utilizing Air Roast for flawlessly finished mains. Because the system delivers exceptionally even, golden results, your menu looks entirely chef-prepared, giving you more time to raise a glass on the patio while the kitchen takes care of itself.





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No more scrubbing: the range’s WipeClean™ Coating makes cleanup easy.

Courtesy of WhirlpoolⓇ Canada

When hosting a gorgeous backyard party, a great host never lets you see the ‘behind-the-scenes’ work. This means that cleaning up is always discreet. If a sauce spills during final prep, the WipeClean™ Coating helps clear it up with just water and a quick wipe, keeping your kitchen clean and letting you instantly get back to the conversation outside. Keep your focus exactly where it belongs: on your guests.





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With AI Intelligent Wash and the Spin&Load Rack, the dishwasher makes post-entertaining cleanup more manageable.

Courtesy of WhirlpoolⓇ Canada

By nightfall, you know the party is a success. There’s stacks of plates, serving bowls, and a sea of glassware. Leave it to the Whirlpool® Dishwasher with Spin&Load Rack and AI Intelligent Wash to tackle. It features the market’s first and only 360-degree rotating lower rack, an exclusive innovation that spins entirely to allow easy access to load and unload without bending or reaching over stuck corners – to quickly clear away awkward, oversized serving platters. The intelligent sensors automatically adjust to the soil level and load size of your dinnerware, and the quiet, one-hour Quick Wash swiftly refreshes glassware while the night is still young.





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Courtesy of WhirlpoolⓇ Canada

Together, these essentials blur the line between indoor preparation and outdoor relaxation. By creating a seamless flow across cooking, organizing, and cleaning, Whirlpool® ensures that your kitchen remains the heart of your home, so you can spend less time managing the space, and more time enjoying the open air with your guests.

Discover the Whirlpool® appliances that help make summer entertaining easier.

*sold separately