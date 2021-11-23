Decorating & Design
November 23, 2021
DIY: Waxed Pinecone Name Card Holders
Set your dining table with organic name card holders with pinecones gathered on a snowy winter walk.
What you’ll need:
• Dry pinecones
• Broken candles or used candle ends
• Thin wire
• Stainless steel bowl
• Saucepan
• String
• Name tag
How-to:
1. Cut up broken candles or used candle ends and place them into a stainless steel bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water.
2. Then, while the wax melts, thread a length of thin wire around the top of a pinecone.
3. When the wax is melted, dip the pinecone into the wax, using the wire to hold the cone, or hold it with your fingers after the wax has cooled a bit.
4. Place on a wood board to dry.
5. Finally, using some string, attach a name tag. Repeat for every place setting.
Janis Nicolay
House & Home November 2021
Emma Reddington and Jen Evans