November 23, 2021

DIY: Waxed Pinecone Name Card Holders

Set your dining table with organic name card holders with pinecones gathered on a snowy winter walk.

What you’ll need: 

• Dry pinecones

• Broken candles or used  candle ends

• Thin wire

• Stainless steel bowl

• Saucepan

• String

• Name tag

How-to:

1. Cut up broken candles or used candle ends and place them into a stainless steel bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water.
2. Then, while the wax melts, thread a length of thin wire around the top of a pinecone.
3. When the wax is melted, dip the pinecone into the wax, using the wire to hold the cone, or hold it with your fingers after the wax has cooled a bit.
4. Place on a wood board to dry.
5. Finally, using some string, attach a name tag. Repeat for every place setting.

Author: Wendy Jacob
Photographer:

Janis Nicolay

Source:

House & Home November 2021

Designer:

Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

