Bergamot Amaretto Sour
Put an aromatic, citrus-forward spin on a classic amaretto sour with this wintry cocktail. Rich almond, bright lemon and Earl Grey-inspired botanicals come together for a refreshing sip.
Ingredients
- 1½ oz. Dillon’s Vodka
- ½ oz. Dillon’s Amaretto
- ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz. Dillon’s Black Tea & Bergamot Syrup
- 2 dashes Dillon’s Lemon Bitters
- 1 egg white
- Dried tea, for garnish
Directions
- In your cocktail shaker add the vodka, amaretto, lemon juice, bitters, syrup and egg white.
- Dry shake for 10 to 15 seconds. Add ice and shake again until cold.
- Strain into a vintage coupe glass.
- Garnish & enjoy!
-
Bergamot Amaretto Sour Kit
$90
|
Dillon’s
Tagged