Chef Victor Barry’s Kitchen Dreams Come True with KitchenAid

It should come as no surprise that chef Victor Barry of Piano Piano loves to match his bold cooking with daring style.

“Truthfully, I love bold floral patterns and I’m not afraid to make a statement,” says Victor. “I wanted to create a fun and playful environment for my kids by using bright colours and bold patterns throughout our living space.”

Even better, this grand, communal space is open concept. “It’s designed to be a space for entertaining, which allows me to enjoy conversations with my guests.” Needless to say, both amazing food and appliances are in view. Combining sleek and seamless style with controlled and meal-enhancing functionality, the KitchenAid 30-Inch 4-Element Induction Cooktop, Architect® Series II boosts Victor’s abilities in his own kitchen.

“The KitchenAid Induction Cooktop is so powerful, precise and reliable, and the results are consistent every time. When I cook trout — one of our favourites! — on the same element setting and for the same amount of time, the finished product always comes out the same!” says Victor. Speaking directly to the 12 Heat Level Settings function, the Induction provides various levels of heat to fine-tune cooking techniques to always create consistent results.

Imagine having a cooking surface keep prepared dishes warm without overheating them, while also having enough power to quickly boil a large pot of water. That’s all within reach with KitchenAid’s induction Cooktop, plus streamlined, Touch-Activated Controls allow for a seamless integration with your space.

Clean-up is also easy with induction. The cooktop’s surrounding surfaces stay cooler, reducing baked on soils. In addition, its smooth surface also makes clean-up easy.

Clearly, the Induction Cooktop is chef quality, but what features make it even more valuable for everyday cooks like you?

Bigger Is Better

Combine the power of two elements into one large cooking zone! The Bridge Function is a fantastic way to tackle cooking for a crowd, like making these Fluffy Japanese-Style Pancakes the morning after a successful night of hosting.

Melt To Perfection

Melt delicate ingredients, like chocolate and cheese, without worrying about burning when using the Melt and Hold function. This feature is also great for keeping cooked food warm without scorching, so your Zarrein’s Shrimp Curry is still flawless when you go for seconds.

Simmer Down & Eat Up

The Simmer Function automatically selects a low level that’s perfect to help maintain a constant simmer without boiling over, which will come in handy when making our Ultimate Chicken Stock (or any delicious soup).

Just A Simple Touch

Seamlessly integrated Touch-Activated Controls include a slider for easy heat-level selection, so you can effortlessly go from boil to simmer and master our Smoked Matzo Ball Soup with the swipe of your finger.

Make It Hot… Fast!

Cooking pasta just got easier (and faster)! Performance Boost exceeds the maximum heat-level and gets you to a rapid boil quickly so you can start enjoying Shrimp and Lobster Ravioli in Lemon Cream Sauce sooner.

Turn up the heat in your kitchen, while staying in control of your cooking. Use the KitchenAid 30-Inch 4-Element Induction Cooktop, Architect® Series II to enhance your cooking experience, without compromising your kitchen style.

To learn more about the KitchenAid Induction Cooktop and induction cooking visit KitchenAid.ca.