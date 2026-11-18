From the first sip, BEAR-BON is vibrant and full-bodied with a kick of lively rye spice and aromatic grain character. The smooth layers of toasted oak and caramel come through with a subtle hint of fruit in this cocktail.

Ingredients 1¼ oz. Bearface BEAR-BON

¾ oz. sweet vermouth

¾ oz. Bitter Aperitivo

Orange twist

Directions Combine BEAR-BON, sweet vermouth and bitter aperitivo to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir for 30 to 45 seconds until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange twist and enjoy!