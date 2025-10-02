A Historical B.C. Home Is Transformed Into An Income Property

Put some lipstick on it. That was the initial plan Siya and Rasila Herman had for the circa-1913 house they purchased in 2023 in their hometown of Nanaimo B.C. The couple wanted to convert it into a hybrid office-micro hotel space. Located in the Old City Quarter, a vibrant area near downtown lined with trendy shops and restaurants, the building had charm and potential. “It was a diamond in the rough,” says Siya (above, right), who’s a real-estate agent. (Rasila is a development manager with a background in architecture and structural engineering.) “We looked at another property, but I couldn’t stop thinking about this one. I reached out to the agent and we did an off-market deal, so we got it for a great price.”

The property had previously functioned as a law office and already had mixed-use zoning, including clearance for a hotel. Seeing the income potential, they decided to segment, adding a 380-square-foot micro hotel suite at the back and office spaces at the front and in the attic. (Unlike regular hotels, a micro hotel room is a smaller, boutique-like space with a compact layout). Unsurprisingly, the cosmetic makeover soon turned into a full-blown renovation. “We’re dreamers, which is part of the reason why this project had a lot of scope creep,” says Rasila with a laugh.

The interiors were in desperate need of an update: the pale yellow walls and outdated fixtures had to go. The couple tapped designer and friend Alana Dick of local firm Ivory Design Co. for the reno. “I’ve known Siya and Rasila for about nine years, but this was our first project together,” says Alana. The design brief for the micro hotel suite was simple: retain as much of the building’s character as possible while adding a modern, coastal feel with layers of colour, pattern and texture. “Alana had a lot of freedom in the design,” says Siya. “I didn’t even give her colours, just a few tile samples.” For the offices, the aesthetic would be trad meets mid-century modern. “It’s an Arts and Crafts look on that side with lots of mahogany wood and detailed trims,” says Alana.

The project wrapped in about 18 months. “Now, the spaces have a collected feel, with a mix of historical and modern elements,” says Alana. Siya and Rasila couldn’t be happier with the finished project. “It’s clean, bright and airy, and it has such a warm and welcoming energy,” says Siya. All three offices are currently rented (Siya and Rasila’s own offices are in the spiffy new attic) and the micro hotel is open for bookings. “We love hosting our clients in the beautiful boardroom and having visitors stay,” says Rasila. “Alana was amazing to work with — she considered every detail.”