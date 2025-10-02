Decorating & Design

A Historical B.C. Home Is Transformed Into An Income Property

Author: Arisa Valyear

Published on October 2, 2025

Put some lipstick on it. That was the initial plan Siya and Rasila Herman had for the circa-1913 house they purchased in 2023 in their hometown of Nanaimo B.C. The couple wanted to convert it into a hybrid office-micro hotel space. Located in the Old City Quarter, a vibrant area near downtown lined with trendy shops and restaurants, the building had charm and potential. “It was a diamond in the rough,” says Siya (above, right), who’s a real-estate agent. (Rasila is a development manager with a background in architecture and structural engineering.) “We looked at another property, but I couldn’t stop thinking about this one. I reached out to the agent and we did an off-market deal, so we got it for a great price.”

The property had previously functioned as a law office and already had mixed-use zoning, including clearance for a hotel. Seeing the income potential, they decided to segment, adding a 380-square-foot micro hotel suite at the back and office spaces at the front and in the attic. (Unlike regular hotels, a micro hotel room is a smaller, boutique-like space with a compact layout). Unsurprisingly, the cosmetic makeover soon turned into a full-blown renovation. “We’re dreamers, which is part of the reason why this project had a lot of scope creep,” says Rasila with a laugh.

The interiors were in desperate need of an update: the pale yellow walls and outdated fixtures had to go. The couple tapped designer and friend Alana Dick of local firm Ivory Design Co. for the reno. “I’ve known Siya and Rasila for about nine years, but this was our first project together,” says Alana. The design brief for the micro hotel suite was simple: retain as much of the building’s character as possible while adding a modern, coastal feel with layers of colour, pattern and texture. “Alana had a lot of freedom in the design,” says Siya. “I didn’t even give her colours, just a few tile samples.” For the offices, the aesthetic would be trad meets mid-century modern. “It’s an Arts and Crafts look on that side with lots of mahogany wood and detailed trims,” says Alana.

The project wrapped in about 18 months. “Now, the spaces have a collected feel, with a mix of historical and modern elements,” says Alana. Siya and Rasila couldn’t be happier with the finished project. “It’s clean, bright and airy, and it has such a warm and welcoming energy,” says Siya. All three offices are currently rented (Siya and Rasila’s own offices are in the spiffy new attic) and the micro hotel is open for bookings. “We love hosting our clients in the beautiful boardroom and having visitors stay,” says Rasila. “Alana was amazing to work with — she considered every detail.”

historical bc home

The Micro Hotel

The micro hotel’s Moroccan-style cross and dot entry tile is one that Siya asked Alana to source. “I love designing spaces that work well with my client’s aesthetic,” says Alana. Hidden behind the cabinet doors are a washer and dryer. 

historical bc home

A sleek archway in the micro hotel leads from the entry to the main living area. “I love an arch; who doesn’t?” says Alana. The arch interior is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Blackberry (2119-20), making the curved shape pop.

historical bc home

The smart layout makes the hotel suite appear larger than it is. “We ended up doing a full gut of the space because the original materials were so brittle they couldn’t be salvaged,” says Alana. Flanking the archway in the main living area are tall cabinets — one of Alana’s favourite design moments. “I love the exaggerated shapes; playing with scale and height makes the room look more elegant.” 

historical bc home

The suite is wheelchair accessible; the sofa pulls out into a bed, and the table is on wheels so it can easily be moved out of the way. The loft bed was on Siya’s wish list. “I thought it would be a great use of space and it makes for a unique design feature,” she says. Alana incorporated more storage beneath the bed for cleaning products and extra blankets.

historical bc home

“The mirrors above the sofa and most of the decorative accents are vintage,” says Alana. “All of it was found by thrifting, including at Siya’s mom’s house!”

historical bc home

With the loft bed and pull-out sofa, the micro hotel can sleep four guests.

historical bc home

The loft bed has a nautical look with spherical sconce lights and shiplap panelling. The upper walls are painted in Sail Cloth (OC-142) and the lowers in Muslin (OC-12) by Benjamin Moore.

historical bc home

The porthole window adds to the coastal vibe and allows for natural light to flow through from the entry.

historical bc home

The cosy dining nook is the perfect spot for a morning coffee, quiet meal or evening cocktail. Alana laid the vinyl plank flooring in a herringbone pattern and splurged on the Rojo Coralito marble tabletop. Floor-to-ceiling drapes and roman blinds bring softness and a lived-in, layered look

historical bc home

The kitchen’s archway and pendant echo the entry. “I wanted twin arches with twin pendants,” says Alana.

historical bc home

Though the kitchen is only four feet wide, Alana made the most of the space. “There’s a beautiful wallpaper-clad vent hood, bar fridge, full-sized dishwasher, farmhouse sink and a two-burner cooktop.”

historical bc home

Surface applied mouldings on the cabinet doors and drawer fronts add dimension while the glossy backsplash (which inspired the suite’s palette) offers a hit of glamour.

historical bc home

Alana prioritized a mixture of patterns and finishes for a collected feel. “One of my favourite mixes is the glossy navy backsplash against the floral wallpaper in the kitchen; the combination feels fresh,” she says.

historical bc home

Floating shelves are great for dishware. Alana’s top small-space design tip? “Take the opportunity to add architectural interest when creating storage, and don’t be afraid to use large items or dark colours in smaller spaces.”

historical bc home

Hexagonal floor tile adds a graphic punch in the bathroom. “I bought this tile at a great price before the project even started at a clearance sale,” says Siya. “The two wall tiles were around $2 per square foot, but we elevated the look by laying them in an interesting way,” adds Alana. The dropdown bench, grab bars and shower wand make the shower fully accessible.

historical bc home

A niche above the toilet is ideal for display and extra towels. The trio of tiles play well together with their muted hues and angular shapes.

historical bc home

The wraparound deck is a sweet spot to lounge and dine alfresco. It also has a ramp, which is one of the micro hotel’s many accessible features. “The deck and ramp were added costs, but they’ve become standout features,” says Rasila.

historical bc home

Siya and Rasila’s offices are in the refinished attic, which is accessed via the set of stairs to the left.

historical bc home

The Offices

On the office side, the look is more subdued. “We painted, added new light fixtures and decorated,” says Siya. The layout was maintained save for adjusting the office sizes for improved function.

historical bc home

This door leads from the hallway into the office kitchen and boardroom area. “The door and office floors are original,” says Rasila.

historical bc home

Alana had an Ikea kitchen installed, then added custom details including an open shelf with arched brackets and wooden hardware from Lee Valley. “The office kitchen has a more minimalist vibe,” says Siya.

historical bc home

The office bathroom features modern elements including a wavy mirror, spherical sconce and skirted sink.

historical bc home

The alcove workspace in this bright office was a former closet. “Alana redesigned it, and it’s one of the coolest features in the house,” says Rasila.

Photographer:

Mary McNeill Knowles

Designer:

Alana Dick, Ivory Design Co.

