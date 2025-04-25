Dart Studio Brings Function And A Modern Flair To This Toronto Kitchen

Even though the kitchen in this 1930s-era home in Toronto’s Danforth area had relatively new finishes, it also had one major flaw. “There was only one drawer!” says principal designer Olivia Botrie with a laugh. Olivia and senior designer Mariane Kawamura, both of Dart Studio, were hired to bring much-needed function and modern finishes to the space.

The original kitchen was shoehorned into a corner of a great room that included an unused family room. Not only that, two swing doors to the backyard gobbled up space. The first thing the designers did was expand the kitchen into the family room, remove the swing doors and create a 15-foot run of cabinets along one wall. This allowed them to double the size of the island, swapping in an eight-foot-long walnut version. One of the kitchen’s standout moments is the arched niche, an impromptu bar area with an undercounter beverage fridge. “We had an opportunity for a big shelf moment,” says Mariane.

Post-reno, the owners love their refreshed space, packed with rich woods, interesting textures and warm, modern touches. Take a look inside the modern Toronto kitchen — and shop the look— below.