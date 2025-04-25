Decorating & Design

Dart Studio Brings Function And A Modern Flair To This Toronto Kitchen

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on April 25, 2025

Even though the kitchen in this 1930s-era home in Toronto’s Danforth area had relatively new finishes, it also had one major flaw. “There was only one drawer!” says principal designer Olivia Botrie with a laugh. Olivia and senior designer Mariane Kawamura, both of Dart Studio, were hired to bring much-needed function and modern finishes to the space.

The original kitchen was shoehorned into a corner of a great room that included an unused family room. Not only that, two swing doors to the backyard gobbled up space. The first thing the designers did was expand the kitchen into the family room, remove the swing doors and create a 15-foot run of cabinets along one wall. This allowed them to double the size of the island, swapping in an eight-foot-long walnut version. One of the kitchen’s standout moments is the arched niche, an impromptu bar area with an undercounter beverage fridge. “We had an opportunity for a big shelf moment,” says Mariane.

Post-reno, the owners love their refreshed space, packed with rich woods, interesting textures and warm, modern touches. Take a look inside the modern Toronto kitchen — and shop the look— below.

modern toronto kitchen

The warm, fiery grain of the new walnut lower cabinets is an effective contrast to the cool, banded diamond floor tile. A textural, full-height backsplash of ceramic tile and tonal uppers make the walnut lowers stand out. “The owners like things that are livable and low-key, but still feel special,” says Olivia of the design brief.

modern toronto kitchen

Natural materials and textural elements including the fluted vent hood and offset stacked tile backsplash add visual interest. “Arranging the tiles vertically felt more contemporary than a traditional subway tile pattern,” says Olivia. The fluted vent hood also nods to the slim, Shaker-style profile of the cabinet doors.

modern toronto kitchen

“With all the new storage, we opted to forgo uppers and showcase the Everest quartzite on the backsplash, also seen on the island counter. Then, we accentuated it with a walnut-framed arch,” Mariane says. The niche breaks up the run of cabinets and serves as a bar and display area. To the right is a generous pantry and broom closet concealed behind floor-to-ceiling cabinet doors.

modern toronto kitchen

Cool grey and cream is a serene scheme; the views to the leafy backyard bring the outdoors in. “The overall vibe in the kitchen is more transitional, not vintage-y,” Olivia says.

modern toronto kitchen

1. Custom walnut drawer front. Pricing upon request. KBZ Construction. 2. Polly Velvet counter stool in Light Grey. $129. Structube. 3. Cabinet Colour, Pale Oak (OC-20), Benjamin Moore4. 6″ CC Habitat cabinet pull in Satin Brass by Emtek. $39. Light House Co.

modern toronto kitchen

5. 33″ Precis Silgranit Double Bowl Undermount sink in White by Blanco. $1,012. The Home Depot Canada. 6. 11″ Dekum pendant with Matte Moss Metal Shade and Aged Brass Finish. $869. Rejuvenation. 7.  30″ Professional Steam Convection oven in Stainless Steel by Thermador. Pricing upon request. Tasco Appliances. 8.  2″x 6″ tile in Rice Natural Lux. $13.45/sq.ft. Ciot. 9. 36″ Heritage Induction cooktop by Thermador. Pricing upon request. Tasco Appliances.

Photographer:

Niamh Barry

Source:

House & Home

Stylist:

Me & Mo Creative, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener

Designer:

Dart Studio

