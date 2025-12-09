Holiday Treats From Three of Canada’s Best Bakeries

We asked three of our favourite bakers from across the country what they’re making for friends and family this holiday season — and they delivered! Indulge in dairy-free Double Ginger Cookies from Katie Robinson, the head baking instructor at Edmonton’s Duchess Bake Shop, cinnamon-spiced Speculoos by Tom Moore, the co-founding chef of Crust Bakery in Victoria, and no-bake Casablanca Bars from Kelly Mansell of Rocket Bakery & Fresh Food in St. John’s, N.L. Each cookie or bar is a fun twist on a classic recipe that’s sure to become a new holiday baking go-to.