Holiday Treats From Three of Canada’s Best Bakeries

We asked three of our favourite bakers from across the country what they’re making for friends and family this holiday season — and they delivered! Indulge in dairy-free Double Ginger Cookies from Katie Robinson, the head baking instructor at Edmonton’s Duchess Bake Shop, cinnamon-spiced Speculoos by Tom Moore, the co-founding chef of Crust Bakery in Victoria, and no-bake Casablanca Bars from Kelly Mansell of Rocket Bakery & Fresh Food in St. John’s, N.L. Each cookie or bar is a fun twist on a classic recipe that’s sure to become a new holiday baking go-to.

Double Ginger Cookies “The soft texture is contrasted with crystallized ginger throughout the dough, which brings a warm, spicy flavour.” — Katie Robinson Recipe: Double Ginger Cookies Photographer: Spencer Gatt (Katie’s portrait, ginger cookie) Speculoos “This delicate, nutty cinnamon cookie is topped with jam for a sweet, slightly acidic finish, balancing it perfectly.” — Tom Moore Recipe: Speculoos Photographer: Dominic Hall (Tom’s portrait), Peter Bagi and Rebecca Wellman (speculoos) Casablanca Bars “Dark chocolate, crushed peanuts and honey create sweet, complex flavour in every bite, but it’s the hint of sea salt from the caramel sauce that puts this bar over the top!” — Kelly Mansell Recipe: Casablanca Bars Photographer: Crockwell Photography (Kelly’s portrait), Alex Stead (bar)