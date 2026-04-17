Three of the Most-Loved Cookie Recipes From NYT Cooking

Cookies: The Best Recipes for the Perfect Anytime Treat by Vaughn Vreeland and The New York Times Cooking. Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, 2025, $48.

House & Home: Congratulations on this collection of recipes. Can you tell me about the four cookies we’ve selected?

Vaughn Vreeland: The recipes show a wonderful range of tastes, textures and cultures. The Peanut Butter Blossoms are very iconic cookies, and the version we share is fantastic. The Chewy Brownie Cookies take you on a textural journey from chewy edges to a velvety soft interior, and the Homemade Pocky are great to do with children or break out at a party. I also love the Pistachio-almond Cookies, which are influenced by Middle Eastern and Indian flavours like peppery cardamom and warm nuttiness.