Food

10 Fresh Salads to Serve This Spring

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on April 13, 2026

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With warmer days and blooms in full swing, it’s the season for fresh, vibrant salad. Think: crispy wedge lettuce drizzled with feta dressing, pickled carrots paired with herbaceous yogurt, and microgreens set atop a bundle of sliced radish and snap peas. To celebrate spring’s bounty of fresh produce, we’re sharing salad recipes that are layered with flavour and texture. If you think salads are boring, give these dishes a shot and you might just be convinced otherwise.

Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint

With just six ingredients you can make this refreshing paneer salad from Vancouver chef Vikram Vij. A drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice is a simple topper that makes all the difference.

Recipe: Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint

Source: Recipe from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved

Herby Feta Orzo

Have an assortment of random herbs you need to use up? This feta orzo salad is the perfect use for any and all herbs. A homemade honey harissa and crumbled feta are delicious finishing touches.

Recipe: Herby Feta Orzo

Source: Excerpted from Easy Does It by Christine Flynn. Copyright ©2026 Christine Flynn. Photography by Suech and Beck. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

Creamy Feta Wedge Salad with Garlicky Breadcrumbs and Mint

Eden Grinshpan knows a thing or two about salads. This recipe is a new take on a typical steakhouse salad with cucumbers, tomatoes and onions served atop crunchy lettuce.

Recipe: Creamy Feta Wedge Salad with Garlicky Breadcrumbs and Mint

Source: Recipe from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

Crushed Cucumber Salad

Get an inside look into what Cory Vitiello ate for Scaramouche’s staff meal in the late ’90s. Cory enjoyed this vibrant cucumber salad as a side dish alongside fellow chefs.

Recipe: Crushed Cucumber Salad

Source: Excerpted from Dad in the Kitchen: Over 100 Delicious Family Recipes You’ll Love to Make and They’ll Love to Eat by Cory Vitiello and Chris Johns. © 2023 Cory Vitiello and Chris Johns. Photographs by Paula Wilson. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

Apple, Cheddar, Celery and Kale Salad

Finely chopped black kale serves as the base of this hearty salad. Sliced apple provides a sweet note while white cheddar offers a sharpness that balances out the bite.

Recipe: Apple, Cheddar, Celery and Kale Salad

Source: Recipe excerpted from Conveniently Delicious by Devin Connell. ©2021 Devin Connell. Photography ©Louisa Nicolaou. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher

Moroccan Carrot & Chickpea Salad

A great vegan salad loaded with plant-based protein. Plus, it’s gluten-free and bursting with Moroccan-inspired flavour from the coriander, cumin and cinnamon mixed into the dressing.

Recipe: Moroccan Carrot & Chickpea Salad

Source: Courtesy of Two Spoons

Raw Spring Salad with Asparagus, Snap Peas & Radishes

Salads don’t have to take hours to prepare. For this peak-spring salad, just thinly shave tender veggies lengthwise and toss with a tangy yogurt dressing. When served in a large glossy white bowl, this salad stuns.

Recipe: Raw Spring Salad with Asparagus, Snap Peas & Radishes

Source: Recipe courtesy of trishmagwood.ca and excerpted from My New Table by Trish Magwood. ©2021 Trish Magwood. Photography by Ksenija Hotić. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

A Caesar for All Occasions

Alison Roman has perfected the well-loved Caesar salad by making it creamy without being heavy. Try it for yourself with this recipe from her book, Something From Nothing.

Recipe: A Caesar for All Occasions

Source: Recipe from Something from Nothing ©2025 by Alison Roman. Photographs ©2025 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House

Terroni’s Funghi Assoluti

If you’re not a mushroom fan, you may change your mind when you try Terroni’s baked mushroom and arugula salad. Don’t miss a sprinkling of Parmigiano-Reggiano at the end!

Recipe: Terroni’s Funghi Assoluti

Source: Recipe from La Cucina di Terroni by Cosimo Mammoliti with Meredith Erickson. Photography by Jim Norton. ©2025 by Terroni I.P. Holdings Inc. Excerpted with permission from Simon & Schuster Canada. All rights reserved

Quick-pickled Carrot Salad with Yogurt & Dukkah

Go beyond the typical lettuce and crouton, and get creative with your salads. Caramelized carrots and creamy yogurt are better together.

Recipe: Quick-pickled Carrot Salad with Yogurt & Dukkah

Source: Recipe from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved

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