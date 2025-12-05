Gift Guide: The Best New Books For The Design Enthusiast On Your List

The Essentials: The Art Of Interior Design

Designer Caitlin Flemming has once again teamed up with her mother, Julie Goebel, to write their third bestselling book, which explores the “rules” of professional design. Leaning on the expertise of other designers and the authors’ own experiences, this book offers guidance on how to pick a paint colour, mix patterns, hang art and drapes, and place furniture and rugs. A section on designer homes brings the rules to life.