Gift Guide: The Best New Books For The Design Enthusiast On Your List

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on December 5, 2025

When it comes to inspiration, books are the gifts that keep on giving. This array of recent design books can be tailored to the interests for everyone on your list, not merely decorating fans, but cat fanciers, gardeners and hosts that can’t get enough of Christmas. Scroll down for a roundup of great books to gift this holiday.
The cover of the design book "Robert Stilin: New Work," which is a picture of a living room with two modern wingback chairs in front of a window looking out over a body of water with the title in the top centre in plain white letters.

Robert Stilin: New Work

This is the first book in six years from designer Robert Stilin, best known for his use of strong, clean lines, vintage furniture and contemporary photography. The 12 featured projects span a wide range of locations — mountain chalets, lakehouses and seaside retreats — and each captures Robert’s tailored, rigorous signature moves.

Source: Vendome Press, 2025
Products: Indigo, $94
The cover of design book "Merry and Chic." It features the title in large white letters over a background of marbled paper in red and green.

Merry & Chic: Your Most Dazzling Christmas Ever

The perfect hostess gift for the friend who waits all year for the holidays, this dazzling entertaining guide features tree decorating inspo, heirloom ornaments, tablescapes and bars. Practical tools include a to-do calendar by month and DIYs that you can gift, plus iconic recipes such as Jackie Kennedy’s tarragon chicken and Audrey Hepburn’s chocolate cake.

Source: Gibbs Smith, 2025
Products: Russell Books, $62
The cover of the design book "The Essentials." The title is superimposed in brown letters over a photograph that looks through a doorway in a room to a hallway with some clothes on a hanger.

The Essentials: The Art Of Interior Design

Designer Caitlin Flemming has once again teamed up with her mother, Julie Goebel, to write their third bestselling book, which explores the “rules” of professional design. Leaning on the expertise of other designers and the authors’ own experiences, this book offers guidance on how to pick a paint colour, mix patterns, hang art and drapes, and place furniture and rugs. A section on designer homes brings the rules to life.

Source: Abrams Books, 2025
Products: Archambault, $57
The cover of design book "Flower Couture." In the centre is a photo of a white woman in a white shirt and black pants wearing a straw hat leaning on a garden fence surrounded by flowers. Around the photo is a wide cream border adorned with purple flowers with green leaves.

Flower Couture: From My Garden To My House

Romantics at heart will happily lose themselves in French tastemaker (and Dior Maison artistic director) Cordelia de Castellane’s second book. The pretty tome is the portal to her country garden, with tips for entertaining à la française, including floral arrangements and tablescapes organized by colour.  

Source: Rizzoli, 2025
Products: Archambault, $68
A cover of design book "Wabi-Sabi Mood." The title is superimposed in small letters over a photo of a couch with a hallway behind it.

Wabi-Sabi Mood

Wabi-sabi is an ancient Japanese philosophy that values imperfection, and its influence is felt far beyond Japan’s borders. Antiques dealer Thierry Grundman and photographer Anne Emmanuelle Thion travelled through India, Europe and Morocco to catalogue global examples of wabi-sabi style. The 350 evocative images are compelling and soulful.

Source: Beta-Plus Publishing, 2025
Products: Another Story, $135
The cover of design book "The Contemporary Garden." The title is superimposed in arcing black text over an abstract design of predominantly green, but also blue and grey circles.

The Contemporary Garden

In this book, you’ll find 300 of the greatest gardens in more than 40 countries by leading landscape architects and garden designers over the past 30 years. See the Brooklyn Grange rooftop farm that grows more than 70,000 pounds of organic produce per year, the conceptual Blue Stick Garden in Quebec’s Reford Gardens and Anna Wintour’s English style garden in Long Island, N.Y., by Miranda Brooks.

Source: Phaidon, 2025
Products: Phaidon, $85
The cover of design book "100 Rooms." The occupies the entire middle portion of the cover in yellow letters on a white background. Three photos above the title and three photos below the title show views of different rooms.

Interior Design Master Class: 100 Rooms

The design enthusiast on your list will turn to the wisdom of the 100 prominent designers featured here again and again. Divided by room type, this book offers solutions to common design dilemmas. Heidi Caillier weighs in on updating vintage patterns, Corey Damen Jenkins shares insights on murals, and Canada’s own Philip Mitchell emphasizes the importance of hardware. 

Source: Rizzoli, 2025
Products: Indigo, $80
The cover of design book "House Cat." The title is superimposed on an image of a cat standing on a fireplace mantel in a white room.

House Cat: Inspirational Interiors And The Elegant Felines Who Call Them Home

Cat fanciers, rejoice. This book showcases 57 felines and the homes they inhabit (reign over). Fashionista Grace Coddington’s famous cats lounge in her cosmopolitan NYC apartment, and a humble farmhouse cat enjoys the lush environs of designer Bunny Williams’ perfectly appointed rooms.  

Source: Thames & Hudson, 2024
Products: Archambault, $46
The cover of "Making Space: Interior Design by Women." The title is in red on a purple background, while the subtitle is in yellow over an orange triangle shape that emerges from the bottom of the page.

Making Space: Interior Design By Women

Interior design is a rare milieu where women are held in equal esteem to their male peers. This book is a who’s who of powerhouse female designers, 250 in all, from established greats such as Ilse Crawford, Pamela Shamshiri and Kelly Wearstler to up-and-comers like Beata Heuman and Sophie Ashby. See iconic spaces including the former Brooklyn home of Athena Calderone and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito, Calif., digs designed by Brigette Romanek.

Source: Phaidon, 2025
Products: Phaidon, $75

