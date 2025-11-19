Our Favourite Vintage Stores Across Canada

We tend to think that designers frequent high-end showrooms, but even top designers rely on vintage sources for great bargains and unique finds when sourcing items for their clients. We asked designers and our H&H editors from across the country to share their secret vintage hunting grounds for their clients — and when shopping for themselves. These small, local haunts often fly under the radar and can be a fruitful places to explore, just be prepared to dig: what they lack in curation they make up for in price. Here are some favourite sources.