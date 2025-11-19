Decorating & Design
Our Favourite Vintage Stores Across Canada
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on November 19, 2025
We tend to think that designers frequent high-end showrooms, but even top designers rely on vintage sources for great bargains and unique finds when sourcing items for their clients. We asked designers and our H&H editors from across the country to share their secret vintage hunting grounds for their clients — and when shopping for themselves. These small, local haunts often fly under the radar and can be a fruitful places to explore, just be prepared to dig: what they lack in curation they make up for in price. Here are some
favourite sources.
The Lunenburg Community Consignment store offers quaint, budget fare like kitchen canisters, hooked rugs and lots of pretty floral teacups to elevate your java.
A multi-vendor antique mall that’s open year-round encompassing about 50 vintage and antique dealers on a 150-year-old farmstead.
Transferware dishes, vintage wine bottles, tea sets and mixing bowls are practical collectibles.
In this Lunenburg, N.S., store you’ll find rustic pieces including pine chests, blanket boxes and washbasins with authentic charm.
In addition to humble furniture, there is a large selection of pillows, baskets and mugs.
“You can order online for delivery. They also offer interior design consulting services,” Catherine says.
The name says it all, says Catherine, whose aunt is a regular visitor and has bought several things from this Anglo-themed shop. Look for opulent mirrors, clocks, lamps, porcelain, drop-leaf tables, tea carts and bone china teacups.
A pair of Victorian mahogany armchairs with their original needlepoint upholstery.
Toronto: From H&H Senior Interiors Editor Stacy Begg
H&H’s senior interiors editor Stacy Begg likes this shop that belongs to interior designers
Sarah Birnie and Kelly Lynn Armstrong, whose store features a curated selection of vintage and found treasures.
Photographer: Keiran Darcy
Another suggestion from Stacy is Folly & Fine Company, which is helmed by prop stylist Christine Hanlon. This online store grew out of Christine’s passion for collecting whimsical, time-worn oddities and finer one-of-a-kind pieces. “The things in our shop can be mixed together to achieve a unique artisanal style. A refined
modern vintage that works for both city and country home alike, dark walls or light,” says Christine. Look for pieces like transferware platters, brass candleholders, oil paintings and needlepoint pillows.
Photographer: Robin Stubbert
The online store also has a bricks-and-mortar studio outpost in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood. Stacy is a fan of both old and new items like toleware table lamps, bamboo handle flatware and linen hand towels; plus vintage finds like weathered busts, mirrors and urns.
A glazed urn, bamboo chair and shell-encrusted box give a room tropical flair.
Bonne Choice sells items both through their showroom and online shop. They specialize in vintage, rare and contemporary furniture and objects. Founded in 2023, Bonne Choice sources vintage homewares globally while working with emerging designers.
The shop, located in Toronto’s west end, has a decidedly contemporary spin: think puffy, sculptural sofas and chairs, colourful mod glassware and ’60s-style accessories. Founder Carlo Colacci is a trusted source in meeting the needs of notable designers, architects and developers throughout Canada.
Related: 10 ways to get the mid-century modern look
White shelves show off candy-like offerings, while furniture includes lilac stools by Ettore Sottsass and an iconic Alky bouclé chair by Giancarlo Piretti.
Southern Ontario: From H&H Senior Editor Wendy Jacob
Picturesque Port Hope, Ontario, is where former H&H staffer Michael Penney has set up shop. “I snagged a large matching pair of emerald-green glazed vases for less than $120 there,” says H&H senior editor Wendy Jacob. The storefront, which is full of charming finds at great prices, has since moved to a new location on 27 Walton Street in Port Hope.
Photographer: Dan Chan
The store really shines with
cottage-y accessories like blue and white transferware, floral pillows, baskets, cloches and tableware.
Winnipeg: From Designer Jaclyn Peters
Manitoba designer
Jaclyn Peters likes to frequent Selim’s Antiques, a Winnipeg shop that was founded in 1977 and is loaded with art, furniture, fine collectibles, rugs and tableware.
Foo dogs, Tiffany-style lamps and Wedgwood pieces are grouped together in glass cases.
Alberta: From Designer Nyla Free
This Edmonton mall is a favoured haunt of Calgary designer
Nyla Free, with more than 120 vendors. It sells century furniture and unique collectibles online, as well as in-store.
This Alberta warehouse is fertile hunting ground for Nyla. It houses unique vendors, antiques and vintage goods, hardware, barnwood, doors and windows. Vendors sell rustic and retro collectibles that can be repurposed and upcycled, plus a large hardware selection and reclaimed barn boards.
The outdoor yard is a repository of old doors, windows, tables, chairs, barn wood, shiplap, trunks enamelware and garden items.
Nyla also suggests Susan Manyluk’s store Holmehus Antiques, just west of Red Deer. The store specializes in rare
Scandinavian and European antiques (and carries free-range eggs!) with an eclectic range of ceramics and tableware.
Susan regularly travels to Scandinavia to find treasures for the showroom, which includes North American antiques, dishes, vases, paintings, accessories and textiles.
The store also offers restoration and furniture upholstery services.
Photographer: Sean Fillion
The Prairie Girls Vintage Market
is a two-day yearly market held in September filled with prairie chic antiques, plus vintage, salvaged, repurposed and farmhouse finds.
Vintage Corningware and Pyrex bowls, rustic furniture, ironwork and baskets are typical of the eclectic offerings.
Shoppers who love a good treasure hunt will appreciate ferreting out unique objects.
Calgary: From Designer Aly Velji
Calgary designer
Aly Velji says thrifting is his passion, and suggests Calgarians check out resources like Iron Crow, Louche Milieu, Reclaim Vintage and Uniquities. Aly likes to shop Iron Crow for rich and storied items of intrigue that appeal to not just homeowners, but draws interior designers, restaurateurs, shop owners, stylists and even movie set designers. An ever-revolving inventory flows through the warehouse regularly.
The warehouse stocks a large selection of unique original, restored and salvaged objects picked for beauty and quality of craftsmanship that includes Canadiana, Americana and European treasures.
Uniquities is a family business that believes in keeping architectural finds out of landfill. Here you can find
a Georgian stone chimney piece, or a length of Victorian hand-carved cornice. The authentic period detail and beautiful patina of old materials can’t be reproduced.
Related: A Toronto Victorian gets a moody Mediterranean makeover
Photographer: Tim Nordin
Aly is a fan of the eclectic store, Louche Milieu, which constantly introduces fresh stock to its shop every day. They encourage frequent visits to the shop to see items undergoing refinishing, upholstering and additional items in storage. Their mission is to curate a selection of mid-century furniture, lighting, decor, art, fashion and collectibles.
The store owners believe that collectible furniture is synonymous with smart furniture, and that if buyers learn about the designers and manufacturers behind a purchase, it gives them valuable understanding of how furniture can retain its value over time.
West Coast: From H&H Deputy Editor Emma Reddington
Deputy editor Emma Reddington used many vintage pieces when she was renovating her mid-century modern
Vancouver home to add essential authenticity. She suggests checking out The Found Studio by What’s Lost and Found, a 4,500-square-foot Victoria store that breathes new life into vintage furnishings: restoring, refinishing and reupholstering 80 per cent of their items. The Found Studio sells online, ships worldwide and offers on-site restorations and sewing. Finds include a mid-century safari chair and original paintings by artists such as Joy Kinna and Victoria Milroy.
Emma sourced this wire chair from The Found Studio, shown in her home.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: &Daughters
This black
vase was another vintage piece that Emma sourced through The Found Studio in Victoria, B.C.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: &Daughters
Emma loves to frequent Visitor Goods, a standout when it comes to vintage seating that runs the gamut from a Charles Rennie Mackintosh sofa to sculptural Fritz Hansen chairs.
A Canadian-made Gerrit Rietveld chair is a work of art, with a colour-blocked palette and strong lines.
Collectors will appreciate vintage pieces such as the 1975 Guido Faleschini love seat for i4Mariani (shown above) or a 1960s Verner Panton chair for Fritz Hansen.