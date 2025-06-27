Before & After

A Mid-Century Revamp Adds Personality and Comfort To This Toronto Home

Author: Emma Reddington

Published on June 27, 2025

Designer Emilia Wisniewski of Studio 1Nine1 carried out a top-to-tail renovation on this home in Toronto’s Little Italy, transforming a cold and ho-hum space into one brimming with personality and comfort. Over the course of four months, she refreshed the kitchen, finessed the living room and warmed up the bedroom. Get her top design dips below, plus, learn how much they spent on the reno.

A classic modern kitchen with deep-green rectangular tile backsplash, black countertops, and a large island with dark wood detailing. little italy home renovation

Kitchen Refresh

Major Moves

  • Refaced the cabinet fronts
  • Replaced the mosaic backsplash with a rich green tile
  • Swapped out the white quartz counters with darker quartz on the perimeter
  • Installed a sleek vent hood insert
  • Added a new faucet on the island
  • Used a mix of materials and colours to visually expand the space

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) include:

  • Vent hood insert, $1,089
  • Faucet, $990
  • Backsplash, $438

Transformational Element: The backsplash brings the kitchen to life.

Before: a slightly dated kitchen with white cabinets, micro-mosaic tiles, and modern hardware. little italy home renovation

The kitchen, before.

A clean and clearly new living room with grey couch, black chairs, and double cabinets which surround a TV and fireplace. little italy home renovation

Finesse a Living Room

Major Moves

  • Swapped out big-box and DIY cabinets with custom cabinets in a light walnut
  • Designed a mantel with a limewash finish
  • Installed an electric fireplace
  • Wrapped the walls in bouclé wallpaper
  • Added new upholstered furniture in durable fabrics, as well as new window coverings and accessories

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) include:

  • Wallpaper, $4,262
  • Drapery fabric, $1,950
  • Electric fireplace, $1,575

Before: A clean but bland living room in mostly whites. little italy home renovation

The living room, before.

A mature bedroom with an MCM style bed with a rounded backboard, navy blue textured walls, and earth toned decor little italy home renovation

Warm Up a Bedroom

Major Moves

  • Wrapped the room in blue hemp grasscloth
  • Added a new bed frame in burnt umber velvet to complement the other elements in the room
  • Added new floors, lighting and accessories

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) include:

  • Wool drapery fabric, $2,520
  • Wallpaper, $2,131
  • Queen bed frame, $2,099
  • Table lamp, $399

a bedroom with a large walnut closet and vanity set with a large round MCM mirror, and textured navy wallpaper with matching curtains. little italy home renovation

Three Must-haves To Complete This Look:

    1. Millwork
    2. Grasscloth
    3. Drapes

These custom elements elevate the space to great effect

before: A basic bedroom set-up with a rustic wooden bed, grey walls, and a plant in the corner. little italy home renovation

The bedroom, before.

Before: a beige floor to ceiling closet unit with five narrow doors takes up one wall of this bedroom, which has medium hardwood floors, a colourful rug, and a patterned black and white curtain at the window. little italy home renovation

The bedroom before, reverse view.

Photographer:

Valerie Wilcox (portrait, interiors)

Source:

House & Home

Stylist:

Cat Therrien

Designer:

Emilia Wisniewski, Studio 1Nine1

