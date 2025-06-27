Before & After
A Mid-Century Revamp Adds Personality and Comfort To This Toronto Home
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on June 27, 2025
Designer Emilia Wisniewski of
Studio 1Nine1 carried out a top-to-tail renovation on this home in Toronto’s Little Italy, transforming a cold and ho-hum space into one brimming with personality and comfort. Over the course of four months, she refreshed the kitchen, finessed the living room and warmed up the bedroom. Get her top design dips below, plus, learn how much they spent on the reno.
Kitchen Refresh
Major Moves
Refaced the cabinet fronts
Replaced the mosaic backsplash with a rich green tile
Swapped out the white quartz counters with darker quartz on the perimeter
Installed a sleek vent hood insert
Added a new faucet
Used a mix of materials and colours to visually expand the space
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) include:
Vent hood insert, $1,089
Faucet, $990
Backsplash, $438
Transformational Element: The backsplash brings the kitchen to life.
The kitchen, before.
Finesse a Living Room
Major Moves
Swapped out big-box and DIY cabinets with custom cabinets in a light walnut
Designed a mantel with a limewash finish
Installed an electric fireplace
Wrapped the walls in bouclé
Added new upholstered furniture in durable fabrics, as well as new window coverings and accessories
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) include:
Wallpaper, $4,262
Drapery fabric, $1,950
Electric fireplace, $1,575
The living room, before.
Warm Up a Bedroom
Major Moves
Wrapped the room in blue hemp grasscloth
Added a new bed frame in
Added new floors, lighting and accessories
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) include:
Wool drapery fabric, $2,520
Wallpaper, $2,131
Queen bed frame, $2,099
Table lamp, $399
Three Must-haves To Complete This Look:
Millwork
Grasscloth
Drapes
These custom elements elevate the space to great effect
The bedroom, before.
The bedroom before, reverse view.
Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox (portrait, interiors)
Designer:
Emilia Wisniewski, Studio 1Nine1