Making a Statement

Appliances are stepping out of a supporting role and taking centre stage, acting as the jumping off point for today’s kitchen designs. Designer Amanda Aerin says KitchenAid® brand’s bold new finishes, such as Juniper and Black Ore, are inspiring a more personal approach to design that gives homeowners the bespoke feel they’re looking for.

Q&A

HOUSE & HOME: Why are bold appliances so popular right now?

AMANDA AERIN: In the past, homeowners chose their cabinets first and appliances came later. Now, people are looking for something different and they’re using appliance finishes as the starting point for the entire kitchen.





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Amanda Aerin, Amanda Aerin Design



For the first time in decades, appliances are becoming the driver of design style.

H&H: Green hues are on trend; what makes Juniper a great choice for the kitchen?

AA: Green is one of those rare colours that feels approachable and versatile. Juniper works beautifully with brass, marble and natural materials, while its rich, matte finish creates warmth and depth. It’s sophisticated but easy to live with.





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Cookies, pizza, bacon, fries, salmon – the Intelligent Cooking Camera in the 30-inch Smart Electric Single Wall Oven in Juniper recognizes what’s inside, then quietly manages time and temperature with Doneness Detection. Keep tabs on your phone while entertaining your guests.

H&H: How would you describe Black Ore?

AA: Black Ore is quiet luxury. It reminds me of the interior of a sports car. It’s unexpected and incredibly elegant. It creates a lounge-like feeling in a kitchen and adds a level of sophistication people don’t expect from an appliance finish.





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Black Ore brings the confidence of a little black dress to the 5.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-in Electric Range with all the bells and whistles. The spacious oven can handle a turkey and all the sides, True Convection delivers even baking and No Preheat Air Fry crisps everything from fries to chicken with less waiting.

H&H: What KitchenAid appliance features are you excited about?

AA: The best technology makes life easier. With these appliances, you can be outside with family and friends and use your phone to peek at the cookies in the oven; it’s almost like having a personal chef. I also love the refrigerator’s water-fill feature: place a bottle underneath and it automatically fills and shuts off on its own.





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Beautiful on the outside and just as hardworking within, the Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Intelligent Auto Fill combines style with features you’ll actually use. The Intelligent Auto Fill feature lets you set your cup down and have it filled correctly, hands-free while flexible storage keeps fresh ingredients, drinks and platters organized.

H&H: The Custom Hardware Accessory Kits are a unique feature of this collection. Why is that exciting from a design perspective?

AA: It gives homeowners so much flexibility. You can mix and match hardware finishes to coordinate with your faucets and fixtures or update them as your style evolves. It also makes it easier to upgrade appliances over time. For example, if you replace a range, you can choose a new finish and simply select hardware that works with the rest of your kitchen. It’s a practical way to achieve a more custom, designer look without replacing everything at once.





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Custom Hardware Accessory Kits – Clockwise: Brass, Stainless, Bronze and Black Ore.

H&H: What makes this collection approachable for homeowners planning a kitchen update?

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AA: What I find especially exciting is that these finishes allow homeowners to make a significant design statement without taking on a full-scale renovation. Because the appliances can be integrated into existing kitchens, people can introduce colour, personality and a more custom look while working within their budget and timeline.

H&H: The kitchen has become one of the most social spaces in the home. How do you design for both everyday living and entertaining?

AA: For me, the kitchen should feel like a lounge. I love mixing wood with painted materials, different stones and mixed metals to create a space that feels warm and inviting – almost like a beautiful boutique hotel. I try not to make kitchens feel too “kitcheny” because we all know the best parties end up there. It’s where great conversations happen so the design should encourage people to gather and stay.

COMING THIS FALL

“There is such a need for a creamy, warm white appliance,” Amanda says. With its warm, contemporary finish, Porcelain White will complement bold tile, statement wallpaper or coloured cabinets, proving a classic white kitchen can still feel fresh and full of personality.