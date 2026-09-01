Surface Appeal: 5 Nature-Inspired Collections Catching Our Eye

Drawing on the beauty of marble, slate and other natural materials, Laminam ceramic surfaces, available from Julian Tile, transform nature-inspired colours, patterns and textures into dramatic surfaces for a range of applications. Highly durable yet lighter than natural materials, they’re low-maintenance and ideal for large walls, floors and countertops.

Here are five collections that caught our eye:

The Diamond collection was conceived around the idea of “Foreverness” – creating spaces that feel special now and for years to come. Cristallo Gold brings that idea to life with delicate amber veining and hints of gold for a look that feels both classic and fresh. Available in three distinct finishes: Rain, Caress and Polished. Laminam surfaces are highly resistant to heat, stains and are easy to maintain.

I Naturali takes its cues from Carrara marble, travertine, basalt and obsidian, materials long associated with Italian architecture. In Noir Desir, a dark ground is traced with soft ivory veining for a dramatic look. Choose from three finishes: Natural, Bush Hammered and Polished.

With its rich, enveloping green, Amazzonia takes its cue from the rainforest. Part of the Slate collection, it brings texture and a hit of colour to a room. Green is an enduring hue that continues to inspire interiors as a bold statement or as a soft neutral.

Rare celebrates sophistication and the noble beauty of marble in a contemporary style. Warm tones and delicate veining give Taj Mahal its natural beauty. Soft but full of movement, it feels elegant and adapts to a wide variety of combinations.

Inspired by traditional Italian stone, Pietra Piasentina Grigio takes its greige, warm, putty-toned character below the surface. As with all tiles in this collection, colour and texture continue through the profile edges reproducing the sedimentary rock that inspires it. Pietra Piasentina Grigio comes in Natural and flame-textured Fiammato finishes.

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Bring the Look Home

Laminam’s ceramic surface collections are available exclusively through Julian Tile in Western Canada. Discover a revolutionary range of thicknesses engineered for seamless fabrication. Explore a vast inventory of colours, finishes and designs ready to inspire your next project.