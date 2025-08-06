Decorating & Design

9 Outdoor Swivel Chairs Perfect for Alfresco Lounging or Dining

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on August 6, 2025

Stylish, comfortable seating is a must-have for any outdoor space. Ideal for dining, lounging and everything in between, these nine chairs — all of which swivel for added utility — offer something for everyone. From modern, clean-lined options to sleek, curvy selections, these swivel chairs will complement any patio or open air area.

A plush white cubic chair

1) Augustine

A contemporary, library-style lounger by Four Hands with channelled olefin upholstery.

Products: In Casa Cream. 26¾" h. x 35½" w. x 35½" d. $4,462. Arcadia Modern Home.
A throne-like woven chair with a matching brown cushion.

2) Coast

Monochromatic in brown wicker and a quick-drying Sunbrella cushion, a handsome seat that makes a sculptural statement.

Products: In Umber Brown by Cane-line. 30" h. x 33" w. x 31" d. $3,580. Jardin de Ville.
A geometric outdoor chair with modern black weaving and cubic grey cushions.

3) Hayley Rocker

The boxy aluminum frame and high-contrast palette bring modern edge to a patio.

Products: In Matte Black Aluminum. 28" h. x 34" w. x 34" d. $1,895. ARD Outdoor.
An olive green rounded chair with a low back.

4) Aura

This minimalist bubble chair has a removable cover for easy cleaning.

Products: In Zenith Fabric in Dark Olive. 30¾" h. x 39½" w. x 37" d. $1,577. King Living.
An outdoor swivel chair with light grey cushions and arm rests with black coords.

5) Elora

With a teak frame and Sunbrella cushion, this modern seat is ultradurable for humid weather.

Products: In Natural Teak and Sand Rope. 30" h. x 38" w. x 34" d. $2,385. Casualife.
A light grey woven outdoor chair with a matching light grey curtain.

6) Loop

The braided max rope frame is topped with greige acrylic cushions that float above an aluminum swivel base.

Products: By Couture Jardin. 28½" h. x 33" w. x 32⅓" d. $2,899. InsideOut.
A blonde wood swivel chair with coord detailing down the back and sides.

7) Porto

The curved mahogany frame, nylon cord detailing and cream olefin cushion exude sleek Scandi style.

Products: In Reef and Alabaster. 27" h. x 34½" w. x 33½" d. $2,099. West Elm.
A teak slatted chair with cream coloured cushions.

8) Topia

Teak slats combine with crisp white Sunbrella cushions for a luxe, beachy look.

Products: In Teak and Pumice by Mermelada Estudio. 29" h. x 35½" w. x 35½" d. $3,499. CB2.
A rounded chair with cording around the sides and back, the rounded cushions are cream coloured.

9) Milan

This neutral club chair boasts a solid plinth base and textured, twisted rope backrest.

Products: In Siesta Taupe, Aluminum Bronze and Twisted Dune Rope by Harrison and Nicholas Condos for Harbour. 30⅓" h. x 34" w. x 32 4/5" d. $7,165. Elte.
