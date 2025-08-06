Decorating & Design
9 Outdoor Swivel Chairs Perfect for Alfresco Lounging or Dining
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on August 6, 2025
Stylish, comfortable seating is a must-have for any outdoor space. Ideal for dining, lounging and everything in between, these nine chairs — all of which swivel for added utility — offer something for everyone. From modern, clean-lined options to sleek, curvy selections, these swivel chairs will complement
any patio or open air area.
2) Coast
Monochromatic in brown
wicker and a quick-drying Sunbrella cushion, a handsome seat that makes a sculptural statement.
Products:
In Umber Brown by Cane-line. 30" h. x 33" w. x 31" d. $3,580.
Jardin de Ville.
3) Hayley Rocker
The boxy aluminum frame and high-contrast
palette bring modern edge to a patio.
Products:
In Matte Black Aluminum. 28" h. x 34" w. x 34" d. $1,895.
ARD Outdoor.
4) Aura
This
minimalist bubble chair has a removable cover for easy cleaning.
Products:
In Zenith Fabric in Dark Olive. 30¾" h. x 39½" w. x 37" d. $1,577.
King Living.
6) Loop
The braided max rope frame is topped with greige acrylic cushions that float above an aluminum swivel base.
Products:
By Couture Jardin. 28½" h. x 33" w. x 32⅓" d. $2,899.
InsideOut.
7) Porto
The curved mahogany frame, nylon cord detailing and cream olefin cushion exude sleek
Scandi style.
Products:
In Reef and Alabaster. 27" h. x 34½" w. x 33½" d. $2,099.
West Elm.
8) Topia
Teak slats combine with crisp white Sunbrella cushions for a luxe,
beachy look.
Products:
In Teak and Pumice by Mermelada Estudio. 29" h. x 35½" w. x 35½" d. $3,499.
CB2.
9) Milan
This neutral club chair boasts a solid plinth base and textured, twisted rope backrest.
Products:
In Siesta Taupe, Aluminum Bronze and Twisted Dune Rope by Harrison and Nicholas Condos for Harbour. 30⅓" h. x 34" w. x 32 4/5" d. $7,165.
Elte.
Source:
House & Home Magazine