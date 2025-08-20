Suzanne Dimma Designs An Ensuite With a Spa Effect

When renovating their home in Toronto’s west end, Laura and Dan Keogh were inspired by the former Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, townhouse bathroom of EyeSwoon blogger Athena Calderone. They hired designer Suzanne Dimma, who layered in design elements including statement marble, a floating vanity and an arched niche behind the freestanding tub flanked by windows. “It was a challenge to take a formula and make it work for this floor plan, orientation and scale,” says Suzanne. “There was no way to replicate it exactly.” She introduced new features like the custom marble plinth, which Laura can use when applying her makeup at a nearby mirrored cupboard. Suzanne opted to frame the shower with a heavily veined Calacatta Viola trim. “We did a few things differently to tailor this bathroom specifically to the homeowners,” says Suzanne. “We used a crisper palette and more high-contrast marble accents.”