Suzanne Dimma Designs An Ensuite With a Spa Effect

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on August 20, 2025

When renovating their home in Toronto’s west end, Laura and Dan Keogh were inspired by the former Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, townhouse bathroom of EyeSwoon blogger Athena Calderone. They hired designer Suzanne Dimma, who layered in design elements including statement marble, a floating vanity and an arched niche behind the freestanding tub flanked by windows. “It was a challenge to take a formula and make it work for this floor plan, orientation and scale,” says Suzanne. “There was no way to replicate it exactly.” She introduced new features like the custom marble plinth, which Laura can use when applying her makeup at a nearby mirrored cupboard. Suzanne opted to frame the shower with a heavily veined Calacatta Viola trim. “We did a few things differently to tailor this bathroom specifically to the homeowners,” says Suzanne. “We used a crisper palette and more high-contrast marble accents.”

Two new banks of closets lead from the principal bedroom to the ensuite; double pocket doors frame the view of the tub.

The entire home renovation took 11 months. The size of the bathroom is 162 sq. ft. including the toilet and shower. Custom elements include the floating vanity, mirrored cabinet, marble shower frame and plinth and the wall niche.

Framing the shower enclosure in a dramatic stone adds edge to a white space. Heated marble floors are cosy.

The style goal was to achieve a fresh take on Athena Calderone’s iconic Brooklyn bathroom that mixes a clean and modern aesthetic with traditional element. The biggest challenge? Trying to fit all the must-haves into the space without impacting the dramatic view to the tub.

A shapely sconce with an organic feel accents a custom, oiled white oak floating vanity with a Calacatta Viola counter and soft-touch drawers.

To achieve the look, Suzanne took the house back to the studs. The ensuite is part of a new two-storey addition at the back of the house overseen by Great Lake Studio. Suzanne designed the layout for the bathroom and interior spaces, and selected finishes, as well as created a custom floating vanity and trimmed the custom glass shower enclosure with Calacatta Viola marble. A marble herringbone floor was installed, plus as a bank of closets leading to the bathroom.

The plinth was fabricated with a remnant from the vanity and shower surround. A makeup cabinet is concealed behind the mirrored doors (right).

Designer Advice

  • Don’t underestimate your storage, and always incorporate vertical storage — a vanity can’t do it all
  • Keep your bathroom serene with only one high-impact pattern, in this case, the marble
  • Add organic touches with a basket, waffle-weave towels or ceramic sconces
  • Pocket doors are a great space-saver that create privacy
  • Leave room to artfully display a bouquet or branch arrangement
  • Situate a standout tub to appreciate the view and turn it into a beautiful sight line

The bathroom floor plan, showing the walk-in closet, vanity, tub and shower.

Photographer: Illustration by Isabelle Fiotakis
Photographer:

Valerie Wilcox (bathroom)/Alex Lukey (Suzanne's portrait)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Suzanne Dimma, Great Lake Studio (architecture)

