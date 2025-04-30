Bathrooms

This Quebec Ensuite Is Tailor-Made To Play Up Views And Show Off Sight Lines

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on April 30, 2025

For Marie-Pierre Gauthier, architecture and interior design always go hand in hand. That connection was top of mind when her design firm, CMPG Design Construction, took on the build of a new house for a family of five in Saint-Lazare, Que., a leafy town near downtown Montreal. For the principal bathroom, the clients wanted a zen space they could retreat to after a long day of working in the city.

What sets the tone for the entire room is its pleasing symmetry, from the architectural elements to the shower to the vanity to the tub zone. The overall effect is one of balance, calm and serenity. “The tub is centred; the faucets are perfectly aligned,” says Marie-Pierre. “Looking at this space brings me peace.” See inside the tranquil ensuite bathroom below.

The first thing you see as you enter through the arched doorway is a dramatic view to the freestanding tub, situated in front of three windows that stretch up to the cathedral ceiling, highlighting the woodsy setting beyond. Inch by inch, the placement of the ensuite’s arched doorway was adjusted and readjusted until designer Marie-Pierre Gauthier felt it was perfectly situated.

Likewise, the tub filler was centred on the window for visual impact. Its graceful arch echoes the curves of the tub and doorway.

To ease the morning routine, a double shower was installed, with glossy white tile running floor to ceiling, and gold-toned faucets and trim bringing warmth. The clients didn’t want a big shower niche that would encourage a product pileup, so two smaller niches were designed instead. For continuity, the shower doors are accented in the same golden tones as the faucets. Twin benches complete the look, and the antique chair is a cherished family piece that brings warmth.

 

 

The ensuite’s aesthetic is tranquil but not sedate. “The clients wanted a big punch with the tub, beautiful natural light and a spa-like feel overall,” says designer Marie-Pierre Gauthier.
A custom white oak vanity is intentionally understated, designed to have a heritage feel with an oiled finish. Marie-Pierre maximized storage with four tall cabinets and nine drawers to help prevent clutter and keep the counters clear. Symmetry is repeated again and again to elegant effect; bevelled edges on the mirrors add a layer of detail. Underfoot, large-format tile has the look of marble and embodies the ethos of the space: clean, simple and luxurious.

Photographer:

Photographie Intérieure Co.

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

CMPG Design Construction

