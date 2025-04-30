This Quebec Ensuite Is Tailor-Made To Play Up Views And Show Off Sight Lines

For Marie-Pierre Gauthier, architecture and interior design always go hand in hand. That connection was top of mind when her design firm, CMPG Design Construction, took on the build of a new house for a family of five in Saint-Lazare, Que., a leafy town near downtown Montreal. For the principal bathroom, the clients wanted a zen space they could retreat to after a long day of working in the city.

What sets the tone for the entire room is its pleasing symmetry, from the architectural elements to the shower to the vanity to the tub zone. The overall effect is one of balance, calm and serenity. “The tub is centred; the faucets are perfectly aligned,” says Marie-Pierre. “Looking at this space brings me peace.” See inside the tranquil ensuite bathroom below.