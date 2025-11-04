Decorating & Design
Martha Franco Designs An Elegant Quebec Home With European Flair
Author: Iris Benaroia
Published on November 4, 2025
When Montreal architect and designer
Martha Franco says “the chairs are talking to the kitchen hardware,” it sounds like a line from an absurdist play. But Martha is explaining how every element in her design is connected. “The rooms have to relate to each other to create cohesion and flow,” she says of the inviting home she recently renovated for surgical oncologist Stephanie Wong and anesthesiologist Justin Létourneau.
In 2020, the couple bought this majestic, 5,500-square-foot Georgian Revival house in Westmount, Que. They chose it for its desirable neighbourhood, corner lot and
historical charm, and selected Martha for the reno after she was referred by their real-estate agent and other clients who loved her work.
The home’s Georgian Revival façade features substantial cornice moulding with dentils.
Outside, the lacklustre exterior with its basic beige window frames needed a facelift and, inside, the
floor plan required an update for modern living. The brick façade was cleaned up and the dentil moulding restored.
Justin and Stephanie with their son, Luca.
The design brief? Make it warm, family friendly, unpretentious and modern while preserving the home’s
heritage character and evoking Europe — and Italy — more specifically. “We were married in Florence and have many fond memories of Italy,” says Stephanie. “The beauty of the architecture and the way the city feels like an open-air museum draws us back year after year. European design often combines old and new, and that’s what we wanted to recreate in our own home.”
Symmetry, by way of the sofas and mirrors, plus the neutral palette make the panelled living room feel calm.
The electrical, plumbing, HVAC, windows and finishes were all updated. In the living room, Martha replaced the wood burning fireplace with gas for efficiency and ease of use, and added an antique Parisian mantel for character.
The substantial archway has an authentic European feel, thanks to its thickness and mouldings.
The biggest change happened on the home’s main floor. “We modernized the layout by placing the kitchen in the heart of the home,” says Martha. Stephanie and Justin are a vibrant couple who are amazing cooks with many friends, so the kitchen had to be gorgeous.
A deep archway leads from the
dining room to the kitchen, which has a backsplash and counters in Bianco Carrara marble, an Ilve Italian range and handmade brass hardware. “The cabinets are painted the same light shade as the walls to make the space feel larger and create cohesion throughout the house,” says Martha.
Deep blue-black walls and brass accents create a memorable powder room.
In the powder room,
moody, blue-black walls and European art illuminated by a picture light are a dramatic departure from the home’s pale palette.
The principal bedroom gets a French twist with a Serge Mouille ceiling fixture and vintage nightstands from Marseille.
Upstairs, Martha rejigged the
principal bedroom to include a spacious walk-in closet and ensuite and, in the basement, a guest ensuite was created as well as the family, mechanical and laundry rooms.
The ensuite’s
white oak vanity with reeded doors add warmth.
The limonaia is the perfect place for plants and plotted citrus trees to thrive. The space serves as a lounge zone, playroom and painting studio.
One of the standout design moments is the couple’s sunroom inspired by an Italian
limonaia. While visiting Italy one January, the couple discovered the delightful greenhouse room used to shelter lemon and other citrus trees. “We later got married in a limonaia, so we decided to create a small version of our own for growing citrus indoors and escaping our snowy Montreal winters,” says Stephanie. Entering through French doors, the sunny space has classic mullion windows and charming checkered floors. “This is my favourite room for morning coffee, reading and playtime with our son; the natural light is beautiful.” She also paints here (the nursery mural is her handiwork, a nod to the frescoes that adorn the walls and ceilings of many a palazzo). “We love the understated European feeling that Martha created,” says Stephanie. It’s the next best thing to a vacation abroad.
Photographer:
André Rider