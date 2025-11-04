Martha Franco Designs An Elegant Quebec Home With European Flair

When Montreal architect and designer Martha Franco says “the chairs are talking to the kitchen hardware,” it sounds like a line from an absurdist play. But Martha is explaining how every element in her design is connected. “The rooms have to relate to each other to create cohesion and flow,” she says of the inviting home she recently renovated for surgical oncologist Stephanie Wong and anesthesiologist Justin Létourneau.

In 2020, the couple bought this majestic, 5,500-square-foot Georgian Revival house in Westmount, Que. They chose it for its desirable neighbourhood, corner lot and historical charm, and selected Martha for the reno after she was referred by their real-estate agent and other clients who loved her work.