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Canada's Magazine of Home & Style

House & Home’s September 2026 Issue

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The September Small Spaces issue is a reader favourite for practical advice on living in compact homes, and also includes great escapes across Canada. See the sunny yellow Eastern Townships farmhouse and three-season barn of Karine Vanasse, host of The Traitors Canada. Designer Philip Mitchell faithfully restores a circa-1785 heritage home in Nova Scotia. See four diverse small spaces that reflect the owners’ lifestyles, whether it’s a young couple’s cool loft, a townhome for downsizers, a floating home in Coal Harbour, B.C., or a Parisian-style apartment in Lunenberg, N.S. Deputy Editor Emma Reddington dispenses small-space wisdom from designers and compiles a roundup of versatile products. Plus, see designer Nam Dang-Mitchell’s favourite things (including her signature scent) in a new feature, The Edit. Get delicious recipes from the debut cookbook by the restaurateurs behind sought-after Montreal eatery, Mon Lapin.

  • Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell’s favourite thing
  • TV star Karine Vanasse’s farmhouse and renovated barn
  • A circa-1785 Nova Scotia home updated by Philip Mitchell
  • Four diverse small spaces (including a Vancouver float home!)
  • Small space advice and products
  • A debut cookbook by the restaurateurs of Mon Lapin

Look Inside

Online features related to this issue:

September's Cookbook of the Month

Cookbooks We Love

Philip Mitchell's Design Advice

Decorating & Design

Life on a Houseboat

Home Tours

See another Beautiful Home by Forward Interiors

City Homes

Condo Inspiration

Decorating & Design