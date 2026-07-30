House & Home’s September 2026 Issue

The September Small Spaces issue is a reader favourite for practical advice on living in compact homes, and also includes great escapes across Canada. See the sunny yellow Eastern Townships farmhouse and three-season barn of Karine Vanasse, host of The Traitors Canada. Designer Philip Mitchell faithfully restores a circa-1785 heritage home in Nova Scotia. See four diverse small spaces that reflect the owners’ lifestyles, whether it’s a young couple’s cool loft, a townhome for downsizers, a floating home in Coal Harbour, B.C., or a Parisian-style apartment in Lunenberg, N.S. Deputy Editor Emma Reddington dispenses small-space wisdom from designers and compiles a roundup of versatile products. Plus, see designer Nam Dang-Mitchell’s favourite things (including her signature scent) in a new feature, The Edit. Get delicious recipes from the debut cookbook by the restaurateurs behind sought-after Montreal eatery, Mon Lapin.

Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell’s favourite thing

TV star Karine Vanasse’s farmhouse and renovated barn

A circa-1785 Nova Scotia home updated by Philip Mitchell

Four diverse small spaces (including a Vancouver float home!)

Small space advice and products

A debut cookbook by the restaurateurs of Mon Lapin