The Healthy Home: Fresh New Finds To Give Your Home An Eco Upgrade

Steeped In Style

The Papilio sofa from Canapy Furniture is specifically designed for compact urban living. The new upholstery fabric by Wastea is made from industrial tea waste, a byproduct that tea producers would typically discard. Instead, Wastea transforms the material into a beautiful textile that’s soft to touch and plant-based.

Photographer: Courtesy of Canapy Furniture