Decorating & Design
The Healthy Home: Fresh New Finds To Give Your Home An Eco Upgrade
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on September 23, 2025
Give your home an
eco upgrade this season with this collection of eco-friendly furniture, home accents and cleaning products. Try a stylish waste-reducing wallpaper, fair-trade table runners and throw pillows, nontoxic cleaners and more.
Steeped In Style
The Papilio sofa from Canapy Furniture is specifically designed for compact urban living. The new upholstery fabric by Wastea is made from industrial tea waste, a byproduct that tea producers would typically discard. Instead, Wastea transforms the material into a beautiful textile that’s soft to touch and plant-based.
Photographer: Courtesy of Canapy Furniture
Products:
Papilio sofa in Wastea Textile, $5,227.
Canapy Furniture
Just Add Water
Myni cleaning products are made in Quebec using nontoxic ingredients with no artificial fragrances and plastic-free packaging. To use, simply fill the spray bottle with water, pop in the concentrate tablet, let it dissolve, and get cleaning!
Photographer: Courtesy of Myni
Products:
All-purpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner and glass and mirror cleaner, from $13 each; refills, from $3 each.
Myni
Woven In Time
Mumo Toronto’s fair-trade table runners and throw pillows are ethically handwoven using traditional pedal looms. Each design is made from 100 per cent Egyptian cotton or natural wool.
Photographer: Courtesy of Mumo Toronto
Products: Table Runner
in Green Zada, from $195;
throw pillow
in Passion Cotton Black, from $92.
Mumo Toronto
Wonder Wall
Vancouver’s West Coast Walls prints its high-style wallpapers using an eco-friendly technology that reduces waste and energy use. Inks are free from hazardous air pollutants, and each package is shipped with 100 per cent recyclable materials.
Photographer: Courtesy of West Coast Walls
Products:
Abstract Semi Circles wallpaper, from $4/sq.ft.
West Coast Walls