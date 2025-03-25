This West Vancouver Home Exudes Modern French Country Style

Cynthia and her husband, Bart, loved the small 1940s stucco bungalow where they’d raised their two boys in West Vancouver, B.C.’s Dundarave area. But their home had its shortcomings. “We’d used up every square centimetre,” says Cynthia. “There was no garage, no mudroom, there were cracks in the drywall, and you couldn’t get into the basement without ducking under the deck — it was pretty bare bones.”

Years earlier, Cynthia had made a wish list for their dream home, including lots of natural light, French doors, wrought-iron detailing, a limestone fireplace and mantel, great bedrooms and a welcoming kitchen. “I’d fallen in love with design magazines,” she recalls. “I started a scrapbook filled with pages I’d torn out of House & Home and other magazines.”

In 2020, the couple considered moving entirely and started searching for houses, but hadn’t found anything. Their real-estate agent had suggested building a custom home on their existing property; Cynthia just didn’t know where to start. Then, while out for a bike ride, Cynthia passed a house she’d never seen. “It stopped me in my tracks,” she says. “It had interesting rooflines, a pale green-grey exterior with black-framed windows and a gorgeous garden. The sign out front read Divano Homes.” The house was owned by the company’s principal, Dino Pecchia, and his wife, Vania, of Vania Pecchia Interiors. “We met with Dino and Vania, and when I shared my wish list and scrapbook, the whole thing felt serendipitous,” says Cynthia. They embarked on the design-build project, which wrapped in the spring of 2023. See inside the West Vancouver couple’s dream home, designed in a modern French country style, below.