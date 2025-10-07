Food
5 Tasty Sides For Your Thanksgiving Feast
Author: House & Home
Published on October 7, 2025
Who says sides can’t be the star? Below, discover five delectable side dishes that will complete your Thanksgiving meal. Try a tasty take on green beans, a standout sourdough stuffing, barbecued brussels sprouts and more!
Sourdough, Sausage & Sage Turkey Stuffing
Double-smoked bacon, pork sausage, delicious sourdough and a medley of herbs come together for a spectacular turkey stuffing by chef Matthew James Duffy.
Photographer: Alex Nirta
Judías Verdes
Chef Stuart Cameron (of Prince Edward County’s Spanish-inspired restaurant Bocado) says flat beans can be substituted for pole or runner beans in this delicious dish that’s topped with crispy pancetta, almonds, smoked paprika and dill fronds.
Photographer: Paula Wilson
Roasted Veg with Camembert Fondue
Jamie Oliver takes roasted vegetables to the next level with this recipe. “Everything tastes better with oozy melted cheese and here, humble veg sing after a gentle roast,” says the chef.
Photographer: ©David Loftus
Butternut Squash Scallopini with Apples, Sage and Hazelnut Dukkha
Sweet butternut squash is the star of this dish by chefs Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. “In this recipe, butternut squash basted in brown butter is made extra special with the addition of heat from harissa, sweetness from maple syrup, and a sprinkle of crunchy hazelnut dukkha for great texture.”
Photographer: Ash Nayler
BBQ Brussels Sprouts
Chef Kayla Nelson’s barbecued brussels sprouts recipe takes inspiration from southern cuisine. Topped with an Alabama barbecue sauce, caramelized onions and whole grain mustard, this dish is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
Photographer: Jessica Emin