5 Tasty Sides For Your Thanksgiving Feast

Author: House & Home

Published on October 7, 2025

Who says sides can’t be the star? Below, discover five delectable side dishes that will complete your Thanksgiving meal. Try a tasty take on green beans, a standout sourdough stuffing, barbecued brussels sprouts and more!

Sourdough, Sausage & Sage Turkey Stuffing

Double-smoked bacon, pork sausage, delicious sourdough and a medley of herbs come together for a spectacular turkey stuffing by chef Matthew James Duffy.

Get the recipe

Photographer: Alex Nirta

Judías Verdes

Chef Stuart Cameron (of Prince Edward County’s Spanish-inspired restaurant Bocado) says flat beans can be substituted for pole or runner beans in this delicious dish that’s topped with crispy pancetta, almonds, smoked paprika and dill fronds.

Get the recipe

Photographer: Paula Wilson

Roasted Veg with Camembert Fondue

Jamie Oliver takes roasted vegetables to the next level with this recipe. “Everything tastes better with oozy melted cheese and here, humble veg sing after a gentle roast,” says the chef.

Get the recipe

Photographer: ©David Loftus

Butternut Squash Scallopini with Apples, Sage and Hazelnut Dukkha

Sweet butternut squash is the star of this dish by chefs Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. “In this recipe, butternut squash basted in brown butter is made extra special with the addition of heat from harissa, sweetness from maple syrup, and a sprinkle of crunchy hazelnut dukkha for great texture.”

Get the recipe

Photographer: Ash Nayler

BBQ Brussels Sprouts

Chef Kayla Nelson’s barbecued brussels sprouts recipe takes inspiration from southern cuisine. Topped with an Alabama barbecue sauce, caramelized onions and whole grain mustard, this dish is sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Get the recipe

Photographer: Jessica Emin

