A Builder-Basic Home on Vancouver Island Gets An Oceanside Update

In eight-plus months, Alana Dick of Ivory Design Co. transformed this oceanfront, builder-basic house on Vancouver Island with dated style into a boho, beachy retreat brimming with charm. Learn how she created a whimsical dining room and gave the living room an oceanside update. Plus, check out the kitchen redo — and learn how much it all cost.

Kitchen Redo Major Moves: Replaced the old kitchen with one that has a better layout

Squared off the peninsula and removed the upper bank of cabinets to create a focal wall with a curvy plaster vent hood

Added a new tower cabinet next to the integrated fridge for storage

Added sconces and open shelves to the focal wall

Removed window mouldings and replaced them with marble tile for a cleaner, low-profile look

Installed new quartz counters, plumbing fixtures, appliances, a marble mosaic backsplash, hardware and accessories

Installed new hardwood floors Related: 10+ designers take us inside their own kitchens What They Spent: Key costs (approximate) included the: Cabinets, $27,000

Appliances, $14,000

Counters, $11,000

Mosaic tile and marble window liners, $4,500

Plumbing fixtures, $2,000

Vent hood plastering, $1,400

Hardware, $1,000

Functional shelving and counter accessories, $1,000

Stools, $830 each

Flush-mount light fixtures, $400 each

Sconce on open shelving wall, $300

Sconces on range wall, $164 each Biggest Change: The soft curves of the plaster vent hood and wicker lighting add softness and texture. Read More: The most common kitchen design questions — answered The kitchen, before. Whimsical Dining Room Major Moves: Added new floors, mouldings and tongue-and-groove cladding on the ceiling

Installed drapes to soften the windows and create cosiness

Swapped out the fan over the dining table with two handblown bubble glass pendants

Added new furniture and accessories What They Spent: Key costs (approximate) included the: Dining table, $2,400

Ready-made drapes and hardware, $1,800

Accessories and art, $1,500

Pendants, $1,100 each

Velvet end chairs, $630 each

Wood dining chairs, $330 each. Element With the Most Impact: The whimsical glass pendants add much needed presence without blocking the view to the outdoors. Related: These hardworking dining rooms do it all The dining room, before. Coastal Checkup Major Moves: Replaced the linear raised firebox with a ground level version and mounted the TV above

Added a new fireplace surround with handmade Moroccan mosaic tile in soft blue and white crackle

Added a floor-length mirror on the right of the fireplace to reflect the sunlight and the view

Decorated with soft drapes and new furniture What They Spent: Key costs (approximate) included the: Firebox, $11,000

Fireplace tile, $3,468

Coffee table, $3,200

Swivel chairs, $2,800 each

Art, throw pillows and accessories, $2,500

Ready-made drapes and hardware, $1,800

jJute rug, $1,200

Mirror, $849

Fireplace plastering, $700

Patterned rug, $550

Ottomans, $250 each Element That Made the Most Difference: New furniture, decorating accents and drapes. Decorating was as important as construction. Read More: 10+ quick fixes that will breathe new life into your rooms The living room, before.