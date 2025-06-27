Before & After

A Builder-Basic Home on Vancouver Island Gets An Oceanside Update

Author: Emma Reddington

Published on June 27, 2025

In eight-plus months, Alana Dick of Ivory Design Co. transformed this oceanfront, builder-basic house on Vancouver Island with dated style into a boho, beachy retreat brimming with charm. Learn how she created a whimsical dining room and gave the living room an oceanside update. Plus, check out the kitchen redo — and learn how much it all cost.

coastal home renovation

Kitchen Redo

Major Moves:

  • Replaced the old kitchen with one that has a better layout
  • Squared off the peninsula and removed the upper bank of cabinets to create a focal wall with a curvy plaster vent hood
  • Added a new tower cabinet next to the integrated fridge for storage
  • Added sconces and open shelves to the focal wall
  • Removed window mouldings and replaced them with marble tile for a cleaner, low-profile look
  • Installed new quartz counters, plumbing fixtures, appliances, a marble mosaic backsplash, hardware and accessories
  • Installed new hardwood floors

coastal home renovation

What They Spent:

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Cabinets, $27,000
  • Appliances, $14,000
  • Counters, $11,000
  • Mosaic tile and marble window liners, $4,500
  • Plumbing fixtures, $2,000
  • Vent hood plastering, $1,400
  • Hardware, $1,000
  • Functional shelving and counter accessories, $1,000
  • Stools, $830 each
  • Flush-mount light fixtures, $400 each
  • Sconce on open shelving wall, $300
  • Sconces on range wall, $164 each

Biggest Change: The soft curves of the plaster vent hood and wicker lighting add softness and texture.

coastal home renovation

The kitchen, before.

coastal home renovation

Whimsical Dining Room

Major Moves:

  • Added new floors, mouldings and tongue-and-groove cladding on the ceiling
  • Installed drapes to soften the windows and create cosiness
  • Swapped out the fan over the dining table with two handblown bubble glass pendants
  • Added new furniture and accessories

What They Spent:

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Dining table, $2,400
  • Ready-made drapes and hardware, $1,800
  • Accessories and art, $1,500
  • Pendants, $1,100 each
  • Velvet end chairs, $630 each
  • Wood dining chairs, $330 each.

Element With the Most Impact: The whimsical glass pendants add much needed presence without blocking the view to the outdoors.

coastal home renovation

The dining room, before.

coastal home renovation

Coastal Checkup

Major Moves:

  • Replaced the linear raised firebox with a ground level version and mounted the TV above
  • Added a new fireplace surround with handmade Moroccan mosaic tile in soft blue and white crackle
  • Added a floor-length mirror on the right of the fireplace to reflect the sunlight and the view
  • Decorated with soft drapes and new furniture

What They Spent:

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Firebox, $11,000
  • Fireplace tile, $3,468
  • Coffee table, $3,200
  • Swivel chairs, $2,800 each
  • Art, throw pillows and accessories, $2,500
  • Ready-made drapes and hardware, $1,800
  • jJute rug, $1,200
  • Mirror, $849
  • Fireplace plastering, $700
  • Patterned rug, $550
  • Ottomans, $250 each

Element That Made the Most Difference: New furniture, decorating accents and drapes. Decorating was as important as construction.

coastal home renovation

The living room, before.

Photographer:

Sonja Spaetzel (Alana’s portrait)/Mary McNeill Knowles (dining room, living room, kitchen)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Alana Dick, Ivory Design Co.

