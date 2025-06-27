Before & After
A Builder-Basic Home on Vancouver Island Gets An Oceanside Update
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on June 27, 2025
In eight-plus months, Alana Dick of
Ivory Design Co. transformed this oceanfront, builder-basic house on Vancouver Island with dated style into a boho, beachy retreat brimming with charm. Learn how she created a whimsical dining room and gave the living room an oceanside update. Plus, check out the kitchen redo — and learn how much it all cost.
Kitchen Redo
Major Moves:
Replaced the old kitchen with one that has a better layout
Squared off the peninsula and removed the upper bank of cabinets to create a focal wall with a curvy plaster vent hood
Added a new tower cabinet next to the integrated fridge for storage
Added sconces and open shelves to the focal wall
Removed window mouldings and replaced them with marble tile for a cleaner, low-profile look
Installed new quartz counters, plumbing fixtures, appliances, a
marble mosaic backsplash, hardware and accessories Installed new hardwood floors
What They Spent:
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Cabinets, $27,000
Appliances, $14,000
Counters, $11,000
Mosaic tile and marble window liners, $4,500
Plumbing fixtures, $2,000
Vent hood plastering, $1,400
Hardware, $1,000
Functional shelving and counter accessories, $1,000
Stools, $830 each
Flush-mount light fixtures, $400 each
Sconce on open shelving wall, $300
Sconces on range wall, $164 each
Biggest Change: The soft curves of the plaster vent hood and wicker lighting add softness and texture.
The kitchen, before.
Whimsical Dining Room
Major Moves:
Added new floors, mouldings and tongue-and-groove cladding on the ceiling
Installed drapes to soften the windows and create cosiness
Swapped out the fan over the dining table with two handblown bubble glass pendants
Added new furniture and accessories
What They Spent:
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Dining table, $2,400
Ready-made
drapes and hardware, $1,800 Accessories and art, $1,500
Pendants, $1,100 each
Velvet end chairs, $630 each
Wood dining chairs, $330 each.
Element With the Most Impact: The whimsical glass pendants add much needed presence without blocking the view to the outdoors.
The dining room, before.
Coastal Checkup
Major Moves:
Replaced the linear raised firebox with a ground level version and mounted the TV above
Added a new fireplace surround with handmade Moroccan
mosaic tile in soft blue and white crackle Added a floor-length mirror on the right of the fireplace to reflect the sunlight and the view
Decorated with soft drapes and new furniture
What They Spent:
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Firebox, $11,000
Fireplace tile, $3,468
Coffee table, $3,200
Swivel chairs, $2,800 each
Art, throw pillows and accessories, $2,500
Ready-made drapes and hardware, $1,800
jJute rug, $1,200
Mirror, $849
Fireplace plastering, $700
Patterned rug, $550
Ottomans, $250 each
Element That Made the Most Difference: New furniture, decorating accents and drapes. Decorating was as important as construction.
The living room, before.
Photographer:
Sonja Spaetzel (Alana’s portrait)/Mary McNeill Knowles (dining room, living room, kitchen)
Designer:
Alana Dick, Ivory Design Co.