Before & After
A 1920s Toronto Home Gets A Pretty, Historical Upgrade
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on June 27, 2025
Designer
Cori Halpern brought this 1920s Toronto home into the 21st century with an eye to the past in just six months. Discover how she achieved a pretty, decorated dining room and a sleek, colourful kitchen. Don’t miss Cori’s biggest splurges and best saves below!
Decorated Dining Room
Major Moves:
Hung
new wallpaper and drapes for a casual yet elegant look Refreshed the wainscotting by painting it out
Replaced the radiators with newer, more efficient ones, and designed new covers to integrate with the existing trim
Installed new hardwood floors
Increased light with a new chandelier
Custom designed new furniture for the space
Added antiqued mirror to the doors of the custom storage piece for a vintage feel
Biggest Splurge: The storage piece.
Best Save: The wallpaper completely transformed the space. Wallpaper, approx. $2,800.
The One Thing This Room Can’t Do Without: The wallpaper inspired the design; it pays homage to the home’s heritage with its Art Deco–Art Nouveau vibe.
The dining room, before.
Colourful Kitchen
Major Moves:
Reconfigured the floor plan to improve the layout and accommodate new Miele appliances
Removed an oddly placed window and relocated the sink
Designed the upper cabinets to go to the ceiling
Incorporated the client’s favourite colour,
aubergine, keeping the uppers neutral and light and the lowers more bold Installed new lighting and display shelving
Selected natural quartzite for the counters and backsplash
Installed floor tile in an interesting pattern
Biggest Splurge: The custom cabinets with the two-tone colour scheme.
Best Save: The flooring — a simple porcelain tile. Tile, approx. $2,540.
Elements with the Most Impact: The use of bold colour and mixed materials in the cabinets, plus the new appliances and more efficient layout.
The kitchen, before.
Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald (Cori’s portrait)/Donna Griffith (interiors)
Stylist:
Me & Mo. Creative, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener