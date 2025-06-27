Before & After

A 120-Year-Old Nova Scotia Home Gets a Colourful Facelift

Author: Emma Reddington

Published on June 27, 2025

Designers Victoria Armour (above) and Natalie Owens of Stil James Studio spent 10 months updating this 120-year-old summer home in Chester, Nova Scotia, with an old world meets maritime vibe. Discover how the designers brightened up the hallway, revamped the dining room, upgraded the kitchen and pulled off a stunning bathroom makeover. Plus, learn how much it all cost.

A portrait of a bright hallway with a large white staircase adorned with a painted portrait of a white woman in a striped shirt in front of a bright turquoise background, and a small bench with bright magenta cushions. old nova scotia home

Brighten Up A Hallway

Major Moves

  • Painted out the dark woodwork and ceiling beams
  • Updated the passageway with original art, a custom bench cushion and pillows, and a new switch plate
  • Added hot pink fabrics on the bench for a pop of colour

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Art, $2,000
  • Fabrics and upholstery$1,500
  • Switch plate, $150

Element With The Most Impact: The art is the definitive moment in this space. It’s an original piece called Slowing Down by Karen Bramhill, who is an Ottawa artist.

Related: This young Canadian artist explores Ontario landscapes with colour and connectivity

A before image of an dark wood staircase in a dark hallway lit only by natural light. old nova scotia home

The hallway, before.

A light, airy dinning room with pops of bright colours like teal and yellow and glass elements pairs with old-school wooden furniture, creating an updated but classic space. old nova scotia home

Summarize a Dining Room

Major Moves

  • Painted out the dark cherrywood wall panelling and ceiling beams in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee
  • Painted the built-in chest of drawers
  • Hired a decorative painter to cover the plaster walls with a custom, hand-painted mural of sailboats
  • Added a new chandelier, new window treatments and updated the furniture

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Furniture and accessories, $8,500
  • Custom mural, $5,000
  • Lighting$4,000
  • Window treatments, $2,000

Biggest Change: The mural is the focal point, bringing visual interest and personality to the space.

Read More: These hardworking dining rooms do it all

old nova scotia home

The dining room, before.

A bright updated kitchen with coral and pale-blue accents, rattan chairs at the island, fresh flowers and fruit on the counter, and unique white plant pendant lighting. Glass French doors lead outside and let lots of natural light in. old nova scotia home

Breezy Kitchen Update

Major Moves

  • Connected the kitchen to the rest of the house by adding in colourful elements and removing the stark, modern edge
  • Added wallpaper, textures and a new paint colour
  • Replaced the ceiling fan with two whimsical pendants
  • Invested in new stools with custom seat cushions
  • Installed window treatments

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Wallpaper, $5,000
  • Lighting, $4,000
  • Stools and custom seat cushions, $4,000
  • Hardware, $1,200
  • Window treatments, $1,000.

Element With The Most Impact: The wallpaper, which gives the kitchen cohesiveness and a playful vibe.

A before image featuring a bland white kitchen with basic marble counters and no decor or furniture. old nova scotia home

The kitchen, before.

A brightly coloured bathroom featuring a pale pink double vanity with marble countertops, bright floral wallpaper with pink hues, and a retro wall sconce with a white, structured lampshade. old nova scotia home

Bathroom Makeover

Major Moves

  • Installed a new vanity with rounded edges and elegant door profiles that nods to the era of the home
  • Added botanical wallpaper in pink hues
  • Painted the vanity in Benjamin Moore’s First Light, a soft blush that was pulled from the wallpaper
  • Added brass plumbing fixtures, and a marble backsplash and counter for an elevated, timeless look
  • Decorated with new mirrors, a sconce and accessories

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) included the:

  • Vanity and marble, $8,000
  • Wallpaper, $2,500
  • Mirrors, $1,000
  • Lighting, $300.

Best Investment: The vanity. It’s a focal point that perfectly balances form and function.

Related: 10 bright bathrooms with colour and pattern

A before shot featuring a lime-green panelled bathroom with white accents and double sinks. Simple white tiles cover the floor, and a hint of a floral curtain is visible. old nova scotia home

The bathroom, before.

Photographer:

Janet Kimber

 

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour, Stil James Studio

