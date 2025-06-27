Before & After
A 120-Year-Old Nova Scotia Home Gets a Colourful Facelift
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on June 27, 2025
Designers Victoria Armour (
above) and Natalie Owens of Stil James Studio spent 10 months updating this 120-year-old summer home in Chester, Nova Scotia, with an old world meets maritime vibe. Discover how the designers brightened up the hallway, revamped the dining room, upgraded the kitchen and pulled off a stunning bathroom makeover. Plus, learn how much it all cost.
Brighten Up A Hallway
Major Moves
Painted out the dark woodwork and ceiling beams
Updated the passageway with
original art, a custom bench cushion and pillows, and a new switch plate Added hot pink fabrics on the bench for a pop of colour
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Art, $2,000
Fabrics and upholstery$1,500
Switch plate, $150
Element With The Most Impact: The art is the definitive moment in this space. It’s an original piece called Slowing Down by Karen Bramhill, who is an Ottawa artist.
The hallway, before.
Summarize a Dining Room
Major Moves
Painted out the dark cherrywood wall panelling and ceiling beams in
Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee Painted the built-in chest of drawers
Hired a decorative painter to cover the plaster walls with a custom, hand-painted mural of sailboats
Added a new
chandelier, new window treatments and updated the furniture
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Furniture and accessories, $8,500
Custom mural, $5,000
Lighting$4,000
Window treatments, $2,000
Biggest Change: The mural is the focal point, bringing visual interest and personality to the space.
The dining room, before.
Breezy Kitchen Update
Major Moves
Connected the kitchen to the rest of the house by adding in colourful elements and removing the stark, modern edge
Added
wallpaper, textures and a new paint colour Replaced the ceiling fan with two whimsical pendants
Invested in new stools with custom seat cushions
Installed window treatments
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Wallpaper, $5,000
Lighting, $4,000
Stools and custom seat cushions, $4,000
Hardware, $1,200
Window treatments, $1,000.
Element With The Most Impact: The wallpaper, which gives the kitchen cohesiveness and a playful vibe.
The kitchen, before.
Bathroom Makeover
Major Moves
Installed a new vanity with rounded edges and elegant door profiles that
nods to the era of the home Added botanical wallpaper in pink hues
Painted the vanity in Benjamin Moore’s First Light, a soft blush that was pulled from the wallpaper
Added brass plumbing fixtures, and a
marble backsplash and counter for an elevated, timeless look Decorated with new mirrors, a sconce and accessories
What They Spent
Key costs (approximate) included the:
Vanity and marble, $8,000
Wallpaper, $2,500
Mirrors, $1,000
Lighting, $300.
Best Investment: The vanity. It’s a focal point that perfectly balances form and function.
The bathroom, before.
Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Designer:
Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour, Stil James Studio