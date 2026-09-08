A Designer Artfully Reimagines Her Loft in a Storied Toronto Building
Designer Clare Forndran of Forward Interiors and her fiancé, Lucas Fegaras, felt fortunate to snag a unit in Toronto’s coveted Creed Building four years ago.
The 1930s Art Deco building was originally a fur storage warehouse and now has 19 residential lofts. Clare wanted to reestablish the loft’s character, so she installed herringbone floors and panelled the principal bedroom in oak. She designed many custom pieces and, in an unexpected move, wrapped the kitchen cabinets in unlacquered brass. “This apartment is a canvas for creative experimentation, and it’s evolved with me over the years,” says Clare.
HOUSE & HOME: What attracted you to the building?
CLARE FORNDRAN: The location, which has proximity to all of our favourite shopping and restaurants, and the beautiful tree-lined streets for walking our dog, Worf.
H&H: What are the main considerations for living in a small home?
CF: Ultimately, it comes down to the layout. Is there a natural flow to the space? Does storage feel intuitive? Is there a sense of discovery as you move through the space? Are there opportunities to create beautiful sight lines?
H&H: How long did the reno take?
CF: Two years from beginning to end, but it was done in phases, which extended the timeline.
H&H: What was your biggest splurge and save?
CF: The biggest splurge was our brass kitchen. The kitchen was constructed by our millworker, then shipped to a blacksmith who wrapped each piece in real brass and applied the patina by hand. Then, the millworker did the installation. The process was costly and it doubled the production time for the kitchen, but it brings me joy every day so I don’t regret it.
H&H: How many people can you host?
CF: I frequently host dinner parties or book club meetings for six to eight comfortably. For informal gatherings, the space can accommodate a lot more.
H&H: Do you ever feel claustrophobic or cramped?
CF: Never! Our space has an abundance of natural light, and the new layout creates enough separation so it always feels like you can “get away” for a change of scene. The second floor is ideal if you need a quiet spot to work, or want to have a drink on the terrace with friends.
H&H: What’s your favourite feature?
CF: The brass kitchen is a favourite, but if I were to choose a second, it would be the oak-clad walls in our principal bedroom. The wood panelling is unexpected for a loft and makes it feel like a sanctuary.
H&H: Do you have any advice for small-space living?
CF: There’s a misconception that opening everything up will make a space feel larger: this is rarely the case. Spatial separation and a feeling of discovery in a space psychologically increases its size tenfold.
Wendy JacobView All Articles
- Photographer: Lauren Miller and Clare Forndran
- Designer: Clare Forndran, Forward Interiors