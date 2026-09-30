Meet House & Home’s 2026 Designers of the Year

The secret is out! This year, we’re honouring 3 talented young designers whose amazing work heralds in a new era of design in Canada.

See the fresh style of Gillian Segal, Ashley Montgomery and Montana Burnett, and hear their back stories and how they rose to be at the forefront of an exciting new wave of Canadian talent. From Gillian’s west coast cool, to Ashley’s new take on Trad style, to Montana’s bold and fearless rooms, these are THE NEW GUARD! Bravo ladies! You make us proud!

And don’t forget to pick up a copy of our November issue, on newsstands October 5 and available for download October 10. You won’t want to miss this one!

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