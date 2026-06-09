July/August 2026

Ready for a getaway? The July/August Summer House + Cottages is your invitation to the dreamiest summer escapes. The Snake Island retreat of Michelle Lloyd Bermann and David Bermann on Lake Simcoe, Ontario is a mix of fresh white walls, wicker and raffia accents for a beachy, boho look. George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg’s modern, slatted Amagansett beach house on Long Island takes advantage of the panoramic ocean views. A contemporary vacation house on B.C’s Osoyoos Lake takes inspiration from the surrounding pocket desert landscape, while a guest house in Chester, N.S., is full of nautical blues. We reveal the winner of Ikea’s Kitchen Contest Makeover, and it’s a dramatic transformation. And if you’re considering installing a pool, we have three versions that make the case for yes: from a mid-town city pool to sprawling country estates. Chef David Schwartz shares his barbecue recipes as he throws a summer party in his family loft in the heart of Toronto.

Michelle Lloyd Bermann and David Bermann’s breezy white cottage

A modern, slatted beach house in Amagansett, Long Island

A Osoyoos lake summer retreat set in pocket desert

Jonathan Legate dresses a Chester, N.S. guest house in nautical blues

The winner of Ikea’s Kitchen Contest makeover

Three pools that are spa-like, or family friendly party hubs

Barbecue dishes from restaurateur and chef David Swartz