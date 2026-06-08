3 Wholesome Recipes from The Farm Table Cookbook

Professional chef Julius Roberts left the hectic London restaurant scene to chase his dream of living on a farm in the English countryside. Nearly a decade later, he transports us to his farmstead with his cookbook The Farm Table, where the meals are rustic and un-fussy. Sensational dishes include Nectarine, Mozzarella and Basil and his Epic Tarragon Roast Chicken. Looking for a sunny-day bake? Try the Rhubarb and Custard Tartlets glazed with an apricot jam.

Check out Julius’ wholesome recipes below!