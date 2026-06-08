Cookbooks We Love

3 Wholesome Recipes from The Farm Table Cookbook

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on June 8, 2026

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Professional chef Julius Roberts left the hectic London restaurant scene to chase his dream of living on a farm in the English countryside. Nearly a decade later, he transports us to his farmstead with his cookbook The Farm Table, where the meals are rustic and un-fussy. Sensational dishes include Nectarine, Mozzarella and Basil and his Epic Tarragon Roast Chicken. Looking for a sunny-day bake? Try the Rhubarb and Custard Tartlets glazed with an apricot jam.

Check out Julius’ wholesome recipes below!

The Farm Table by Julius Roberts. Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group, 2023, $48.

 

Nectarine, Mozzarella and Basil

“When you’ve got an ingredient this good it’s all about keeping it simple and I can’t think of much better on a searingly hot day than this salad. Basil used like lettuce in vast quantities, the sweet nectarine singing with vinegar, the fatty luxuriousness of mozzarella and gentle spice of rocket and nasturtium.” — Julius Roberts

Recipe: Nectarine, Mozzarella and Basil

Epic Tarragon Roast Chicken

“In my mind, there are three keys to a good roast chicken: juicy meat, brown salty skin and, most importantly, a ton of sauce. And it’s the sauce of this chicken that really sets it apart: handfuls of tarragon, lashings of cream and a proper dollop of mustard, which when combined with the cooking juices, garlic and wine creates a truly epic mouthful.” — Julius Roberts

Recipe: Epic Tarragon Roast Chicken

Rhubarb and Custard Tartlets

“Rhubarb and custard, what can I say, the perfect example of two ingredients that bring out the best in each other. The way the custard exaggerates the vibrant pop of sharpness in the rhubarb here is just divine.” — Julius Roberts

Recipe: Rhubarb and Custard Tartlets

Source:

“The Farm Table” Text copyright © 2023 by Julius Roberts. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Elena Heatherwick, except as noted. Illustrations copyright © 2023 by Jethro Buck. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group

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