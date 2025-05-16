This Halifax Condo Is a Masterclass In Beautiful, Accessible Design

First impressions are important — and this condo in Halifax makes a great one. Jonathan Legate was hired by longtime client Cathie James-McKenna to renovate the space. The design brief? To make it spectacular. The condo also needed to be accessible for Cathie’s daughter, Kelly McKenna, who uses a wheelchair. It was important to Cathie that Kelly feel at home when she visited.

Cathie had downsized from a large house for practical reasons. “We spend a lot of our time in Bermuda and our Halifax house was a lot to manage, given the limited time we’re here,” says Cathie. At first, she rented the 1,854-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom suite; it was central, had great natural light and was close to amenities. “I loved the treetop views, south, west and north exposures, and the terrace that offered a sense of connection to the neighbourhood,” she adds. In 2022, when the condo came on the market, she snapped it up immediately.

Jonathan kept mobility accessibility in mind for this project, and it was both a jumping-off point and a source of creative inspiration for the interiors. He already had some experience in accessible design, having renovated Kelly’s apartment nearby a few years prior. “You hear the term ‘universal design’ a lot these days, but this approach doesn’t always help with specific disabilities,” says Cathie. “Jonathan is attuned to Kelly’s unique abilities and isn’t afraid to ask what would work best.”

While the condo now meets Cathie’s “spectacular” request, does it meet the accessibility test? “I’m very at home here,” says Kelly. “It works perfectly for me.” Take a look inside the beautifully designed accessible Halifax condo below.