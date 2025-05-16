Condos/Apartments

This Halifax Condo Is a Masterclass In Beautiful, Accessible Design

Author: Kelvin Browne

Published on May 16, 2025

First impressions are important — and this condo in Halifax makes a great one. Jonathan Legate was hired by longtime client Cathie James-McKenna to renovate the space. The design brief? To make it spectacular. The condo also needed to be accessible for Cathie’s daughter, Kelly McKenna, who uses a wheelchair. It was important to Cathie that Kelly feel at home when she visited.

Cathie had downsized from a large house for practical reasons. “We spend a lot of our time in Bermuda and our Halifax house was a lot to manage, given the limited time we’re here,” says Cathie. At first, she rented the 1,854-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom suite; it was central, had great natural light and was close to amenities. “I loved the treetop views, south, west and north exposures, and the terrace that offered a sense of connection to the neighbourhood,” she adds. In 2022, when the condo came on the market, she snapped it up immediately.

Jonathan kept mobility accessibility in mind for this project, and it was both a jumping-off point and a source of creative inspiration for the interiors. He already had some experience in accessible design, having renovated Kelly’s apartment nearby a few years prior. “You hear the term ‘universal design’ a lot these days, but this approach doesn’t always help with specific disabilities,” says Cathie. “Jonathan is attuned to Kelly’s unique abilities and isn’t afraid to ask what would work best.”

While the condo now meets Cathie’s “spectacular” request, does it meet the accessibility test? “I’m very at home here,” says Kelly. “It works perfectly for me.” Take a look inside the beautifully designed accessible Halifax condo below.

accessible Halifax condo

A striking bar with acid-washed-brass-finished cabinets greets you near the entrance. The designer’s biggest challenge was the limited time available for the renovation project. (The building only permits renovation for a four-month window.) Planning and sourcing took six to eight months, and furniture was preordered as much as possible.

A wide shot of a sleek modern kitchen with gold accents, light wood, and a white island as a focal point in an accessible Halifax condo

Rift-cut European white oak millwork is a serene backdrop for the vibrant wallpaper and tile that appear throughout. The condo’s palette was influenced by the sunny jewel tones of Bermuda, especially the remarkable blue of the Atlantic Ocean, and streamlined cabinets have a shipshape precision that nods to Bermuda’s sailing culture.

accessible Halifax condo

To maximize Kelly’s mobility in the space, the furniture plan and flooring were carefully considered. “It was important that there weren’t carpets or too much furniture,” says Jonathan. The dining table’s wood tabletop can slide in and out from the banquette, and Kelly can sit at the table without the restriction of corner legs or a typical pedestal base.

 

accessible Halifax condo

Jonathan removed the electric fireplace in the living room to create more open space, installed beautiful hardwood flooring in a herringbone pattern and introduced curves wherever he could. “Rounding corners is good for wheelchair navigation, but it also brings more light into spaces and makes rooms feel larger,” he adds. The living room sofa was custom made to fit the curve of the ramp to the terrace (far left). The Vitra Wiggle side chair by Frank Gehry is a sculptural highlight.

a woman with a mobility device sits with a man just behind a large blue couch in the corner of a living room lined with floor to ceiling windows in an accessible Halifax condo

Jonathan (right) created an interior ramp on one side of the living room that leads up to the terrace, offering Kelly (left) easy access to the outdoor space. At the top of the ramp is a sitting area; this accessible design element is so well-integrated, it looks as if it’s always been here.

accessible Halifax condo

In the main bathroom, the tub was designed to accommodate the Molift Smart 150, a portable lift, and, in the den, the chaise was also custom-designed for lift clearance.

a vertical shot of a den with blue walls the focal point is a plush grey chaise lounge in an accessible Halifax condo

In the den, shades of blue in the art are reflected in the patterned drapes and blind fabric. “We like blue, obviously,” says Cathie, “and we’re not afraid of colour.” Organic-shaped coffered ceilings are standout features in the suite, created to showcase striking light fixtures and mitigate discordant bulkheads.

A vertical shot of a funky sitting area furnished with a plush grey chair, chunky lamp atop a plinth, and eye catching patterned blue wallpaper and curtains in an accessible Halifax condo

Kelly’s bedroom features an eye-catching overscale table lamp atop a chunky plinth.

accessible Halifax condo

Bold blue grasscloth, coffered ceilings accented with vintage Chinese pewter wallpaper and delicate patterned drapes energize the principal bedroom.

A marble lined bathroom with a delicately tiled accent wall in blue, divided by a pane of glass with a shower head with gold hardware in an accessible Halifax condo

A stunning tile wall defines the principal ensuite, which has a curbless shower zone.

accessible Halifax condo

Sleek cabinets in the principal ensuite complement the luxe Carrara marble counter; white and warm metal sconces have a jewelry vibe.

Photographer:

Janet Kimber

Stylist:

House and Home

Designer:

Jonathan Legate

