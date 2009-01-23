Samurai Scallops Recipe

2 green onions, minced 2 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger 2 garlic cloves, minced 2 tbsp minced fresh cilantro 2 tbsp seasoned rice vinegar 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil 2 tbsp soy sauce 3 tbsp canola oil 1 tbsp fresh lime juice 12 whole sea scallops (26-30 count; that’s 26-30 to a pound) or 6 (13-15 count) sea scallops cut in half like 2 half-moons Salt Freshly ground black pepper 1/2 cup sesame seeds

Directions

Step 1: In a small bowl, add green onions, ginger, garlic, cilantro, rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, 2 tbsp of canola oil, and the lime juice. Whisk ingredients together. Reserve.

Step 2: Remove the tough muscle from the side of each scallop if this has not already been done. Do not rinse scallops — their natural juices will help the sesame seeds stick. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Place sesame seeds on a plate. Pat down top and bottom sides of each scallop in sesame seeds. Reserve on a plate.

Step 4: On a sauté pan, over medium-high heat, add remaining tbsp canola oil. When oil is hot, add scallops, placing them sesame-crusted-side down. Sear for approximately 1-1/2 minutes, or until the sesame seeds on the bottom turn golden brown. To help maintain the bond between the seeds and the pan, avoid moving the pan. Turn and sear on other sesame-crusted side for 1 minute.

Step 5: To assemble, line up Asian-style soup spoons* for each bite. Place one tsp of vinaigrette in each spoon, and top with a scallop.

* Colourful Asian-style soup spoons can be found in practically any Asian dry goods store for about a dollar each.

Makes 12 bites

Reprinted with permission from Bob Blumer’s Surreal Gourmet Bites: Showstoppers and Conversation Starters (2004 Chronicle Books).