Vegetarian Gyros Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400°F.

Step 2: In a 9″ x 13″ x 2″ ceramic or glass baking dish, whisk together all the ingredients except the seitan.

Step 3: Slice seitan into strips no thicker than 1/4″. Add to marinade and flip strips several times to coat completely. Set aside to marinate while oven is preheating.

Step 4: Roast the seitan for 25 minutes, turning the strips frequently with long-handled tongs. Remove from oven and serve immediately. Serve stuffed in warm pita bread topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and a dollop of plain soy yogurt.