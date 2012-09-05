Vegetarian Gyros Recipe
A healthy lunch or dinner idea from chef Terry Hope Romero. The 28th Vegetarian Food Festival ran Sept 7th-9th at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre, and Terry held cooking demos at the festival, including one for this seitan gyro recipe. Seitan (a vegetarian Japanese gluten) gets the gyro treatment with a marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, oregano and plenty of garlic. Layer these tender tangy seitan strips in a pita.
1/4 cup lemon juice
3 tbsp vegetable broth
3 tbsp olive oil
4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1-1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp sea salt
10-12 oz. prepared seitan
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400°F.
Step 2: In a 9″ x 13″ x 2″ ceramic or glass baking dish, whisk together all the ingredients except the seitan.
Step 3: Slice seitan into strips no thicker than 1/4″. Add to marinade and flip strips several times to coat completely. Set aside to marinate while oven is preheating.
Step 4: Roast the seitan for 25 minutes, turning the strips frequently with long-handled tongs. Remove from oven and serve immediately. Serve stuffed in warm pita bread topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and a dollop of plain soy yogurt.
Pingback: Skrota bilen betalt()
Pingback: step sister()