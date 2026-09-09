A New Way to Live in Prince Edward County

From arts and culture to year-round events, there’s always something happening at Base31.

A community garden gives neighbours a place to grow together and get their hands dirty.

A historic site in Ontario’s Prince Edward County is entering a new chapter — one designed around the way people want to live today.

Set within Base31, Base Living brings a new residential community to one of the County’s most distinctive destinations, connecting thoughtfully designed homes with trails, green spaces, arts, culture and year-round experiences.

From Airbase to Homebase

Once a Second World War airbase, the site has been reimagined as Base31, a year-round hub for arts, culture and entertainment. Now comes its next chapter: Base Living, a new series of villages beginning with Hilltop, opens for sale this fall.

Hilltop is designed around people first, with walkable streets, front porches, trails, green spaces and thoughtfully designed homes creating more opportunities to spend time outside and connect with the neighbourhood around you.





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Varied architecture and models give the streets character.



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Trails create a neighbourhood designed for exploring.

At Hilltop, more than 10 km of trails invite residents to get outside and explore, while varied finishes and transitional architecture gives the neighbourhood personality.

Room to Connect





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At Hilltop, connection starts right outside your door. Covered front porches bring life to the street, while generous backyards create space for everything from quiet mornings outdoors to dinners with family and friends.

Grow Together

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A community garden gives neighbours a place to grow together and get their hands dirty.

The community garden creates another place for neighbours to come together — whether growing something for dinner, spending an afternoon outdoors or simply connecting with the people who live nearby.

More to Explore





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From arts and culture to year-round events, there’s always something happening at Base31.

Live Connected to Base31

At Base Living, the neighbourhood extends beyond home. B31 District brings arts, culture, food, entertainment and year-round experiences close by, creating a place where there is always something new to discover.

It means residents can enjoy the space and comfort of home while staying connected to an evolving destination unlike anywhere else in Prince Edward County.

Register now for grand opening details and priority access to Hilltop, the first village at Base Living.