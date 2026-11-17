In our Artist File column, Montreal Painter Michelle shares how her inspiration strikes from the most familiar places.





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The Artist: In the paintings of Edmonton born, Montreal-based artist Michelle Paterok, ordinary moments become quietly extraordinary. Michelle draws inspiration from neighbourhood walks, interiors and the subtle shifts of natural light. She transforms familiar scenes into contemplative works that balance observation with memory, focusing less on documenting reality and instead capturing the atmosphere. Through her practice, Michelle finds meaning and beauty in the small gestures and encounters of her everyday life. Her poetic paintings explore the relationship between place, perception and recollection, inviting viewers to slow down, look closely, and bring their own experiences and memories to her evocative canvases.

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The artist traces her sensibility, in part, to time spent at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, where she found herself drawn to Paul Cézanne’s unfinished paintings. Rather than feeling incomplete, they revealed a sense of possibility, inviting the viewer to imagine the rest. The evocative nature of Michelle’s work is further shaped by her distinctive approach to painting. Although she works in oil on linen, her technique owes much to watercolour.





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January Kitchen (2026). 48″ x 36″.

The Works: Michelle’s paintings begin long before she steps into the studio. She’s constantly collecting visual impressions, photographing or sketching moments that catch her eye while walking, travelling or simply moving through her daily life. It’s often the light itself that first draws her in: the glow of an early morning window, the shifting colours of dusk, or the way sunlight transforms an otherwise ordinary scene. While her photographs and sketches become the foundation of a composition, they’ve evolved from exact references to a point of departure.

Michelle edits, simplifies and reconstructs each scene, often producing studies to refine a composition before painting in oil. The photos provide reference and inspiration for her initial sketching stages. Afterward, she allows her memory, intuition and imagination to shape what ultimately appears on canvas. “Representing reality became much less interesting to me,” says Michelle. “I’m more interested in creating an emotional atmosphere.” The resulting works are intentionally pared back, leaving just enough information to anchor the viewer while creating space for personal interpretation.





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Half Moon with Ginkgo (2025). 48″ x 60″.

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After completing her MFA at Western University in 2022, she spent several months in Germany where she further explored watercolour and became fascinated by its relationship to light. Unlike oil, which typically builds highlights by adding lighter tones at the end, watercolour depends on preserving the white and light from the very beginning. Michelle began wondering what would happen if she approached oil in the same way.

Today, she builds each painting through numerous thin layers of oil paint applied over clear gesso, allowing each layer to dry before adding the next. Working on several paintings at once, she carefully considers colour relationships and complementary tones, and gradually creates depth, shadow and luminosity through remarkably restrained mark-making. The surfaces feel both rich and ethereal — subtle texture and a quiet glow emerge not from heavy applications of paint, but from the slow accumulation of delicate layers. It’s this painstaking process that gives Michelle’s paintings their unmistakable warmth and dreamlike quality, where familiar forms seem to shimmer somewhere between observation and memory.





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Twilight Studio (2026). 40″ x 30″.

Collecting: Michelle earned a BFA in art and design from the University of Alberta before completing her MFA in visual art at Western University. Her work has been exhibited across Canada and internationally, including in Greece and Japan. Michelle has also participated in artist residencies at the Vorres Museum in Greece and the Vermont Studio Center. Much of her practice is working on a small, intimate scale, where paintings are priced between $2,500 and $5,000; her large-scale pieces are closer to $10,000.