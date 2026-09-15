Beautifully Equipped: Innovative Appliances Elevate A Chef-inspired Kitchen
Signature Kitchen Suite’s forward living philosophy marries performance and design through chef-inspired appliances.
Master Every Meal
The 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range gives home chefs the flexibility to choose the ideal cooking method for every dish complemented by dual ovens that deliver gourmet-level results. The 18-inch oven combines TrueSteam® and convection cooking, and the 30-inch oven featuring ProHeat™ Convection technology delivers consistent heat to every rack, so everything cooks evenly.
The cooktop features a built-in sous vide alongside two-zone induction and four gas burners, designed to help you perfect dishes such as searing, stir-frying, or creating delicate sauces.
Fresh Thinking
The wide, 48-inch Built-in French Door Refrigerator with Signature Fit™ integrated design sits flush with standard countertop height. Dual compressors and a premium metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to keep ingredients fresher, longer. A versatile Convertible Drawer offers five preset temperature settings, making it easy to store everything from ice cream to cheese to wine at the ideal temperature.
Chill Out
The Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice® creates slow-melting spheres that elevate everything from cocktails to sparkling water, while elegant LED lighting keeps entertaining essentials beautifully displayed.
A Recipe For Style
From sleek and modern to warm and traditional, SKS appliances bring precision, passion, and ingenuity to the modern kitchen. Thoughtful design and chef-inspired performance puts innovation in the heart of the kitchen, and comes together beautifully, whatever your aesthetic.
Available at select retailers across Canada. For product details and pricing, visit sksappliances.ca.