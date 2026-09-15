Beautifully Equipped: Innovative Appliances Elevate A Chef-inspired Kitchen

Signature Kitchen Suite’s forward living philosophy marries performance and design through chef-inspired appliances.

Master Every Meal

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The 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range gives home chefs the flexibility to choose the ideal cooking method for every dish complemented by dual ovens that deliver gourmet-level results. The 18-inch oven combines TrueSteam® and convection cooking, and the 30-inch oven featuring ProHeat™ Convection technology delivers consistent heat to every rack, so everything cooks evenly.





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The cooktop features a built-in sous vide alongside two-zone induction and four gas burners, designed to help you perfect dishes such as searing, stir-frying, or creating delicate sauces.

Fresh Thinking





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The wide, 48-inch Built-in French Door Refrigerator with Signature Fit™ integrated design sits flush with standard countertop height. Dual compressors and a premium metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to keep ingredients fresher, longer. A versatile Convertible Drawer offers five preset temperature settings, making it easy to store everything from ice cream to cheese to wine at the ideal temperature.

Chill Out





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The Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice® creates slow-melting spheres that elevate everything from cocktails to sparkling water, while elegant LED lighting keeps entertaining essentials beautifully displayed.

A Recipe For Style

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From sleek and modern to warm and traditional, SKS appliances bring precision, passion, and ingenuity to the modern kitchen. Thoughtful design and chef-inspired performance puts innovation in the heart of the kitchen, and comes together beautifully, whatever your aesthetic.

Available at select retailers across Canada. For product details and pricing, visit sksappliances.ca.